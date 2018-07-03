ColourPop’s Sol + Mar Collection is Summer Must-Have

Beauty brands can’t stop, won’t stop dropping fun summer collections! After Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty decided to launch a second summer collection, ColourPop is also devoted to staying on top of the beauty game. The beloved affordable brand just dropped the Sol + Mar Summer 2018 Collection to spice up your beauty routine during the hot months.

The new Sol + Mar Collection has everything you need to get on point this summer. Whether you are looking for a pop of color or a summer upgrade of your glow game, ColourPop got you covered. First, there are two nine pan eyeshadow palettes, Sol and Mar. The Sol palette is inspired by the sun and “is full of coral goodness.” This palette consists of warm tones including mattes that are on the coral side and gold, bronze, orange and rose shimmers. The flattering range of colors is perfect if you want to swap your go-to brown and neutral palette for a summer-approved one.

Moreover, the Mar palette is inspired by the sea and “is all about teal and bronze.” This palette features a few neutral shades as well as tones of ocean blue, teal, emerald green, and bronze. The Mar palette, as the name indicates, is more on the cooler side with a few warmer options. Makeup junkies who love to experiment will for sure fall in love with the electric colors in this palette.

In addition to the Sol and Mar eyeshadow palettes, there are three new summer-ready Ultra Blotted lipsticks. The lipsticks come in coral red, deep red and orange color. The shades could be worn alone for a statement lip as well as complement looks created with the eyeshadow palettes from this collection.

ColourPop also released 4 new Super Shock Cheek products. The highlighters are designed to get your cheeks flushed and glowing during the sunny season.

ColourPop’s entire Sol + Mar collection is all about summer’s hottest trends. As always the brand made sure to bring fun products at an affordable price. You can make the full collection yours for an unbelievable price of $68 or get both palettes for $24. The brand is selling 2 eyeshadow palettes, 3 lipsticks, and 4 highlighters for only $68 instead of $74. If you want to shop the goodies separately, each palette costs $12, the Ultra Blotted Lips are priced at only $6 and the highlighters cost $8 each. ColourPop’s summer 2018 collection is already available on the brand’s website.

Photo Credit: ColourPop Cosmetics