Perfumes & Makeup

CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square

By Updated on

We’re happy to announce that everyone’s favorite affordable makeup brand is opening their first store. CoverGirl’s products have been around on the market for almost 60 years. But just now they’ve decided to bless us with the first flagship. The label took it to Instagram to share the amazing news with their 1.6 million followers.

CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square mascara

“It is our mission to show up for people wherever they are on their beauty journey, and offer them innovation and experiences that inspire them to become whatever version of themselves they want to be in the moment. At CoverGirl, we believe that makeup is a powerful tool for creativity and self-expression. Opening a concept store will help bring this brand purpose to life in an immersive, elevated, and multidimensional way”- said CoverGirl’s official Senior Vice President Ukonwa Ojo in her statement.

While some labels are starting off with small pop-up stores on several locations that’s not the case with CoverGirl. According to the makeup brand, their store will be located in Times Square in New York. This is a major attraction visited by millions of people from all over the world.

CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square

CoverGirl might be a drugstore brand, but they’ve been keeping up with all the other luxury labels. Just last year, they completely rebranded and introduced a new slogan. The “I am what I make up” logo is really taking them places. They also tapped a number of celebrity faces to be a part of their campaigns. Katy Perry already has her own collection for the label, while Issa Rae and Ayesha Curry have appeared in their ads. CoverGirl always opts to show inspirational women, instead of just flawless models.

CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square lipsticks

As a part of their efforts for positive changes, the label has done so much way before other brands even thought of inclusivity. First, they started off by announcing a CoverBoy instead of a girl, which is a huge step in the makeup community. This happened years before diversity was even a thing. In other words, everything that CoverGirl delivers is revolutionary in more than one ways. Later, they tapped the 69-year-old Maye Musk as their face.

CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square foundation

You will still be able to shop your favorite CoverGirl products at CVS, Walgreens, and more. However, visiting the new brick and mortar location in Times Square will be a completely different experience. The brand still hasn’t revealed an exact date, all we know is you can expect the store sometime in fall 2018.

Photo Credit: @covergirl/Instagram

Recent Posts

Coolest Feline Flicks of the Season to Copy from Stars

Beauty Tips Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Coolest Feline Flicks of the Season to Copy from Stars

Fierce eyeliner is one way to have your makeup really stand out. If you are tired of the same old smokey eye, you can always opt for a fun feline flick this season. The best...

Alice + Olivia Resort 2019 Collection

Fashion

Alice + Olivia Resort 2019 Collection

The party is always at Alice + Olivia's! Stacey Bendet, the mastermind behind this fan brand unveiled yet another fabulous collection. The Resort 2019 lineup is here to secure a fashionable transition from one season...

CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square

Perfumes & Makeup

CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square

We’re happy to announce that everyone’s favorite affordable makeup brand is opening their first store. CoverGirl’s products have been around on the market for almost 60 years. But just now they’ve decided to bless us...

Jaclyn Hill & Morphe to Release More Eyeshadow Palettes

Perfumes & Makeup

Jaclyn Hill & Morphe to Release More Eyeshadow Palettes

One of the buzziest names in the beauty influencer world, Jaclyn Hill once again has joined forces with the Insta-favorite makeup brand Morphe Brushes. Jaclyn's previous collaboration was a massive success - the eyeshadow palette...

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Engaged

Celebrities Video

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Engaged

In an unexpected turn of events, it seems that Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson are now engaged! Find out more in this video.