CoverGirl to Open First-Ever Store On Times Square

We’re happy to announce that everyone’s favorite affordable makeup brand is opening their first store. CoverGirl’s products have been around on the market for almost 60 years. But just now they’ve decided to bless us with the first flagship. The label took it to Instagram to share the amazing news with their 1.6 million followers.

“It is our mission to show up for people wherever they are on their beauty journey, and offer them innovation and experiences that inspire them to become whatever version of themselves they want to be in the moment. At CoverGirl, we believe that makeup is a powerful tool for creativity and self-expression. Opening a concept store will help bring this brand purpose to life in an immersive, elevated, and multidimensional way”- said CoverGirl’s official Senior Vice President Ukonwa Ojo in her statement.

While some labels are starting off with small pop-up stores on several locations that’s not the case with CoverGirl. According to the makeup brand, their store will be located in Times Square in New York. This is a major attraction visited by millions of people from all over the world.

CoverGirl might be a drugstore brand, but they’ve been keeping up with all the other luxury labels. Just last year, they completely rebranded and introduced a new slogan. The “I am what I make up” logo is really taking them places. They also tapped a number of celebrity faces to be a part of their campaigns. Katy Perry already has her own collection for the label, while Issa Rae and Ayesha Curry have appeared in their ads. CoverGirl always opts to show inspirational women, instead of just flawless models.

As a part of their efforts for positive changes, the label has done so much way before other brands even thought of inclusivity. First, they started off by announcing a CoverBoy instead of a girl, which is a huge step in the makeup community. This happened years before diversity was even a thing. In other words, everything that CoverGirl delivers is revolutionary in more than one ways. Later, they tapped the 69-year-old Maye Musk as their face.

You will still be able to shop your favorite CoverGirl products at CVS, Walgreens, and more. However, visiting the new brick and mortar location in Times Square will be a completely different experience. The brand still hasn’t revealed an exact date, all we know is you can expect the store sometime in fall 2018.

Photo Credit: @covergirl/Instagram