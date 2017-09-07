Cut Crease Eye Makeup is Here to Make a Statement

Cut crease eye makeup is for the beauty queens who aren’t afraid to be in the center of the attention. Just like the name says, it’s a technique used to define the lid by “cutting” across the crease with little or no blending at all. To enhance the cut crease effect you need to use contrasting colors. This way of applying the eyeshadow will make your eyes pop like no other makeup technique. The cut crease will lift your eyelids and make your eyes appear more open.

The cut crease eye makeup can be both natural and dramatic. For a more natural effect, you may want to blend a bit more than usual across the crease. You could do this with softer and less contrasting colors and make the look daytime appropriate. Although the natural cut crease looks amazing, the dramatic looks are our favorites. For a stronger effect, beauty gurus suggest you cut the crease with concealer and then apply the eyeshadow on the top of it. The most glamorous cut crease eye makeup includes glitter or pigments. After “cutting the crease” pack a heavily pigmented eyeshadow or glitter all over your crease. Make sure you follow the line because the right cut crease eye makeup needs to be neat and sharp.

If you search this technique on you tube, you’ll notice that some beauty gurus use spoon or bottle cap to cut the crease. These are very innovative ways to help the beginners cut their crease properly. You may find it hard at the beginning, but with a little practice, you’ll learn how to cut your crease like a pro.

We prepared a gallery of the most amazing cut crease eye makeup looks to inspire your next glamorous makeover. Take a look and get ready to change your makeup game for good.