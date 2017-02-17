Sexy lips are definitely in, which is where the Dior Addict Lacquer Stick for spring 2017 makes a grand entrance. The multiple shades allow for each and every woman to have a wide array of lipsticks to choose from, which match their mood, style, skin tone and general demeanor. The launch date is to be during the beginning of March and will be available internationally at Dior, Nordstrom, Harrods and Sephora.

Back in the fall of 2015, Dior launched its Dior Addict Shine lipstick, which effectively introduced some new colors to the palette. It created an innovative hybrid formula for double effect in nourishment and volume with a major focus on color. In 2016, this was followed by the Dior Addict Ultra-Gloss, which is a plumper with extra shine, intense and fresh.

2017 brings with it the Dior Addict Lacquer Stick, with an intense brilliance and new packaging. The new formula promises to stay on for 6 hours, with 5 oils and beeswax used to ensure comfort and nourishment on that pucker. After all, no one would be caught dead with dried out lips these days.

The Dior Addict Lacquer Stick for spring 2017 was Philips’ conception and offers 18 shades in four major color trends that have found inspiration from Hollywood and the Los Angeles scene. We even have the gorgeous Jennifer Lawrence as the face of this new campaign, the ultimate cool girl of the LA region.

We have among the collection:

Dior Addict Lacquer Stick

Several shades are to vary by country however, with certain combinations available in Asia with others in the United States, Europe and Russia seeing differing names, though some colors will be across the board the same. That makes it all the more interesting, of course, because a true Dior fan will hunt down all the different pieces and put together a great collection.

• 924 Sauvage

• 984 Dark Flower

• 867 Sulfurous

• 740 Club

• 857 Hollywood Red

• 757 American Girl

• 877 Turn Me Dior

• 744 Party Red

• 677 Indie Rose

• 684 Diablo

• 794 Gamer

• 674 K-Kiss

• 564 Melrose

• 554 West Coast

• 457 Palm Beach

• 487 Bubble

• 447 Sun Valley

• 550 Tease

Dior Vernis Nail Polish

Of course, with these hues so greatly in demand, we can also count on nail varnish in the matching shades for four of the 18 lipsticks. Three out of the four shades are juicy pinks that are also super-trendy this season, while the chocolate brown is a classic neutral you can wear all year long, and which will flatter any style and skin tone. These are:

• 550 Tease

• 684 Diablo

• 877 Turn Me Dior

• 924 Sauvage

Photos courtesy of Dior