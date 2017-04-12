The Dior Care & Dare summer 2017 makeup collection has finally been released in its entirety, and it’s all in the name. The collection consists of skin care products (those that promise comfort and hydration) and dare products (those that add vibrant color and adventurous fun to your look). The looks together promise to highlight the best features of your summer tan, while also keeping your skin healthy. The collection will hit online shelves at Dior, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue and Sephora around the world on April 19.

Dior Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer Serum

This liquid bronzer is the base to any summer look you want to create. It will have your skin looking tanned and with a healthy glow before you even have the chance to bask in the sun and get a suntan of yourself. It comes in two shades of tan.

• 002

• 003

Dior Diorskin Nude Air Bronzer Powder

This helpful bronzing powder will help protect your skin against harmful environmental effects. It will smooth out your complexion for a flawless application of the rest of your summer makeup look. It was also released in two nude shades.

• 002 Amber Tan

• 003 Bronze Tan

Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette

Dior reticulation eyeshadow is now coming in for this collection with a new and improved formula that promises a pure and bold color application. Apply it to your freshly bronzed skin for a totally smooth application. Each of the two palette choices comes with 5 luscious shades for ideal mixing.

• 557 Focus – yellow

• 867 Attract – mauve

Dior Diorshow Colour & Contour Eyeshadow & Liner Duo

Multi-use products are the best to carry around, since it doesn’t take as much space in your summer bags. Contour, shadow and liner are rolled into one stick for this option, in three totally cute, summery colors.

• 220 Sea-Bay

• 520 Sun-Bath

• 630 Shell-Bronze

Dior Diorshow Khol

Apply on the rims of your eyes for a totally bold yet lovely look in this new white shade of khol; apply it to the inner corner of your eyes to brighten up the area; it will make you look more awake – and chic!

• 009 White Khol

Dior Addict Care & Date Lipstick

These new lipstick shades bring together the two key aspects of the Dior Care & Dare summer 2017 makeup collection right up front. You’ll be getting colorful lips in your favorite hue while also adding nourishment via hydration, protection from environmental damage and addition of nutrients.

• 478 Soft Pink

• 539 Mellow Beige

• 557 Pure Peach

• 630 Gentle Red

• 916 Tender Bronze

• 978 Sweet Cherry

Dior Vernis Nail Polish

You can never have too many nail polish options in your makeup bag. For its new collection, Dior is offering three more shades for you to fall in love with. White and bronze offer neutral yet shocking color choices, while the coral shade is already a great choice for a summery nail shade.

• 002 Optic White

• 445 Coral Crush

• 729 Blazing Bronze

Photos courtesy of Dior