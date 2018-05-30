Dior Launches More Affordable “Backstage” Beauty Line

Brands are making it a habit to introduce new makeup launches on runways. Aside from the iconic Pat McGrath who regularly does that, now Dior also teased something new. For their Cruise 2019 show in Chantilly, the brand’s makeup artists used only products from the Backstage collection. This is a debut more affordable makeup line for the luxury label and we’re here to bring you all the details. Dior’s artists gave the foundation, eyeshadow palettes, makeup brushes, lip products, brow palettes a test run and every product passed with flying colors.



The Fenty effect is taking over the beauty world. Now all makeup labels are trying to expand their color range and offer more for ladies with all skin tones. The Dior Backstage collection will start off with the Face and Body Foundation available in impressive 40 shades. Peter Philips, the creative and image director of Dior makeup had a strong say in the creation of the line. For the foundation, he wanted to include 6 different undertones and a waterproof hydrating formula. In the following months, the label promises to release more colors, to satisfy the requests of customers. The word is that Daniel Martin used this exact foundation for Meghan Markle’s special day. It will cost $40.

“It’s a lightweight, face-and-body foundation that’s easy to apply, buildable, and long-lasting with a dewy finish. We did a lot of research. We received a lot of feedback from our regions — from our local marketing teams and counter employees — about what shades they were missing, which ones were best sellers, etc. If we created a line based on all the feedback we received, we would have 400 shades, so we had to narrow it down to 40 to start off with, but there will definitely be more. We want to see what the customers say about these shades and then go from there.”- Philips said about the foundation.

The beauty line will also feature a number of brushes priced from $25 to $59. Another great thing about the launch is that Bella Hadid, Dior’s makeup ambassador, designed the Backstage contour palette. One of the best releases is the Glow Face palette that includes shimmery highlighters priced at $45. The label also introduced several eye palettes with a base primer available for $49. Let’s not forget brows and lips. The first product features three different pans in one, available for $35. If you are not a huge fan of lip palettes, the Backstage one ($49) will most certainly change your mind.

Now, this is what we call “luxury can be affordable”. Although all of the other Dior makeup goodies are a bit on the pricier side, you can now shop for good quality but with lower prices thanks to this line. The whole Backstage collection is already available at Dior.com. Starting from June 15, the full product range will be available in Sephora stores as well as online.

Photo Credit: Dior Makeup