Disney & Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line

Target is once again bringing immense joy to customers. The popular retailer is taking the beauty game up a notch. Target is not only affordable and accessible but offers a variety of products and constantly surprises with exclusive collabs. Just when we all thought that things can’t get any better, there’s more good news coming. Disney fans, your favorite department store is bringing a whole collection of Mickey Mouse-themed beauty products. If you ever thought that this is a partnership you’ll never live to see, you were terribly wrong!



This year Disney celebrates the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse. So, they decided to pay homage to their most popular character will a full line of makeup and beauty products. Who better to team up with, other than a retailer that is affordable and owns numerous stores around the country? Thanks to these limited-edition lines that Target offers, we can all get our hands on quality goodies that don’t cost a fortune. Everyone remembers the Victoria Beckham line which the department store introduced last year. Its recent team up might even top that one up!

As a part of the Mickey Mouse beauty line, Disney and Target introduced an array of products with fun, super-cute packaging. It’s all in the colors of black, white and red, a nod to the character. These might be the most adorable beauty goodies you’ve ever had. The collection features charcoal, green tea and hyaluronic acid face masks, hand creams, body lotion, bubble baths, hand sanitizer, lip balms, loofah and more.

Another amazing thing that you probably didn’t anticipate is a collaboration with L’Oréal. Disney teamed up with the makeup brand to create a line of several Mickey and Minnie-inspired products. The two companies re-worked some of L’Oréal’s most popular items. There are three fierce shades of the Color Riche Matte Lipstick, each one retailing for $6. The iconic long lasting Infallible Eyeliner costs $8. And last, but not least, the Voluminous Collagen Mascara is available for $8 as well.

The whole Disney-inspired collection is already set up among the retailer’s aisles. As you already guess, the prices are super-low. You might want to hurry up and run to the nearest Target store because we’re pretty sure that everything will sell out like crazy. Although the retailer already sells plenty of Marvel clothes and toys, this is the first collection that celebrates Mickey Mouse. Prices start at only $3 and go up to $8.

Photo Credit: Disney