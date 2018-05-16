Perfumes & Makeup

Disney & Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line

By Updated on

Target is once again bringing immense joy to customers. The popular retailer is taking the beauty game up a notch. Target is not only affordable and accessible but offers a variety of products and constantly surprises with exclusive collabs. Just when we all thought that things can’t get any better, there’s more good news coming. Disney fans, your favorite department store is bringing a whole collection of Mickey Mouse-themed beauty products. If you ever thought that this is a partnership you’ll never live to see, you were terribly wrong!

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line face mask

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line hand cream

This year Disney celebrates the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse. So, they decided to pay homage to their most popular character will a full line of makeup and beauty products. Who better to team up with, other than a retailer that is affordable and owns numerous stores around the country? Thanks to these limited-edition lines that Target offers, we can all get our hands on quality goodies that don’t cost a fortune. Everyone remembers the Victoria Beckham line which the department store introduced last year. Its recent team up might even top that one up!

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line hand sanitizer

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line face mask

As a part of the Mickey Mouse beauty line, Disney and Target introduced an array of products with fun, super-cute packaging. It’s all in the colors of black, white and red, a nod to the character. These might be the most adorable beauty goodies you’ve ever had. The collection features charcoal, green tea and hyaluronic acid face masks, hand creams, body lotion, bubble baths, hand sanitizer, lip balms, loofah and more.

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line loofah

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line bath bomb

Another amazing thing that you probably didn’t anticipate is a collaboration with L’Oréal. Disney teamed up with the makeup brand to create a line of several Mickey and Minnie-inspired products. The two companies re-worked some of L’Oréal’s most popular items. There are three fierce shades of the Color Riche Matte Lipstick, each one retailing for $6. The iconic long lasting Infallible Eyeliner costs $8. And last, but not least, the Voluminous Collagen Mascara is available for $8 as well.

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line lipstick Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line eyeliner

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line mascara

The whole Disney-inspired collection is already set up among the retailer’s aisles. As you already guess, the prices are super-low. You might want to hurry up and run to the nearest Target store because we’re pretty sure that everything will sell out like crazy. Although the retailer already sells plenty of Marvel clothes and toys, this is the first collection that celebrates Mickey Mouse. Prices start at only $3 and go up to $8.

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line face mask

Disney And Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line lip balm

Photo Credit: Disney

Recent Posts

Disney & Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line

Perfumes & Makeup

Disney & Target Drop Mickey Mouse-Inspired Beauty Line

Target is once again bringing immense joy to customers. The popular retailer is taking the beauty game up a notch. Target is not only affordable and accessible but offers a variety of products and constantly...

First Look At Lancôme X Proenza Schouler Makeup Collection

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup Video

First Look At Lancôme X Proenza Schouler Makeup Collection

Are you ready for one of the most exciting designer-makeup brand collaborations ever! Feast your eyes on the Lancôme X Proenza Schouler makeup collection in this video.

Levi’s & Karla Welch Present Their Collab With Celeb Portrait Series

Celebrities Fashion

Levi’s & Karla Welch Present Their Collab With Celeb Portrait Series

Karla Welch is a well-known name in the fashion industry. The stylist is behind many stellar red carpet looks and has worked with icons such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Lorde, Elizabeth Moss and Justin Bieber....

Blake Lively Stuns in a Deadpool-Inspired Look

Celebrities Fashion Video

Blake Lively Stuns in a Deadpool-Inspired Look

Blake Lively managed to turn a superhero-inspired dress into a chic red carpet moment.

Rihanna’s Lingerie Line to Offer More Sizes After Fans Complained

Celebrities Fashion Video

Rihanna’s Lingerie Line to Offer More Sizes After Fans Complained

Rihanna's SavageXFenty lingerie line came under fire after fans complained that they can't find their size. The singer handled the situation in the best possible way... Watch the video for all the details.