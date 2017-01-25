Dolce & Gabbana Tropical Spring 2017 Makeup Collection

Dolce & Gabbana’s Tropical Spring 2017 makeup collection launches in February 2017, which is thankfully right around the corner! The very tropical themed shades offer dewy finishes, pinks and corals and golden shades designed to enhance your personal style beautifully well. The variety of finishes, and accessories like nail lacquer will look great when added to other staple looks, so keep an eye on Nordstrom, Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue and Harrods to get your hands on your favorite pieces first!

Dolce & Gabbana Creamy Illuminator

The D&G Creamy Illuminator is a beautiful illuminating powder that uses light reflecting pigments to enhance your personal glow and highlight the areas you prefer. The formula can work to define the cheekbones, under the eye area ad even for a light all over glow when applied with a light hand. The golden compact that holds the illuminator also has a mirror inside with the illuminator.

• Rosa Del Mattino – pink

Dolce & Gabbana Blush

The two Dolce & Gabbana blush options included in the Tropical spring 2017 collection provide a tropical themed pop of healthy color for a bit of a vacation glow. The luminosity and dewy finish created by the blush is due to the included antioxidants and moisturizers mixed into the blush. The little compact holds the blush, an on-the-go mini blush brush and a mirror in the compact.

• Tropical Coral

• Tropical Pink

Dolce & Gabbana Passion Duo Lipstick

Each passion duo lipstick has a core that is a nourishing satin gloss surrounded by a layer of rich, bright or deep colors depending on the shade you choose. This duo lipstick offers stunning color with a lot of shine in a formula that provides results in a single swipe. The skin condition benefits, with the lipstick both softening lips and moisturizing them while adding buildable color.

• Tropical Coral

• Satin

• TBA

Dolce & Gabbana Eyeshadow Duo

The Dolce & Gabbana eyeshadow duo comes in two tropical colored duo palettes that have both an ultra-pigmented matte shadow and a shimmering shadow inside with 2 application sponges and a small mirror built into the compact.

• Tropical Coral

• Tropical Pink

Dolce & Gabbana Eyeliner

Dolce and Gabbana’s Tropical spring 2017 makeup collection features a stunning gold eyeliner that is double ended and known as Dolce & Gabbana Crayon Intense. The pencil is heat resistant and can be applied in a matte or glittering textured finish.

Dolce & Gabbana Khol Pencil

The khol pencil is a great staple from Dolce & Gabbana beauty that is perfect for defined lines and soft smudged smokey looks. The color offered in the Tropical spring 2017 makeup collection is a beautiful shade named Dahlia that features serious high intensity pigments.

Dolce & Gabbana Passion Eyes Mascara

The Passion Eyes Mascara in black is perfect for curling and enhancing lashes without an eyelash curler thanks to both the curved and particularly tailed brush working with the specially formulated mascara. The mascara is designed to both create volume in the lashes and curl them. The mascara is fragrance free, it has Tapioca polymers and glycerin in the formula to help create and hold the curl in the lashes and create the deeply dramatic appearance so many people crave.

Dolce & Gabbana Nail Lacquer

Dolce & Gabbana nail lacquer is designed to be rich and glossy once applied and dried. The colors in the Tropical spring 2017 collection are vibrant and one with a very shimmering finish as well. The round shaped application brush is designed for a streak free, smooth application that doesn’t drip. The formula dries very glossy and with the color very rich with four different available shades for this collection.

• Beach Sand

• Amethyst

• Passione

• TBA

Photos courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana