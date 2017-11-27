Dramatic Makeup Looks to Try for Holiday Parties

With all the drama around the holidays, your look has to follow up. It may sound like a cliché, but there is nothing wrong with clichés like this: full glam during the holidays is a must. So, even if you are one of those with only a few products in your makeup bag, maybe is time to get more creative with makeup. With all the sales and holiday collections that are going on, there is no way to resist. Glitters, pigments, shimmers, metallics all those eyeshadows and lipsticks should be on your list.

One of the easiest ways to glam up for the upcoming holidays is the monochromatic makeup technique. To level up on glam use eyeshadow pigments in the same color as your transition eyeshadow. You can achieve a good look even with shimmery eyeshadows applied all over the lid. But since is a holiday season put a bit extra effort and do all the blending and the steps that follow. These looks are busy women’s favorite. They are not very time consuming and don’t require many skills.

One of the most dramatic makeup techniques, perfect for the holiday season is the cut crease. The infamous glitter cut crease eye makeup is a holiday staple. To enhance the cut crease effect apply concealer to cut the crease first and then glue the glitter on the top. Keep in mind that you need advanced makeup skills for these looks. If you don’t feel like you could do all these steps try with a soft cut crease with neutral colors. The toned down cut crease makeup looks are perfect for work parties or any other events where you want to look on point but not over-the-top.

For all the family and friends gatherings you can experiment as much as you want. You can go bold and play up the boldest eyeshadows and lipsticks you have in your makeup collection. If you don’t own such colors now is the right time of the year to stock on those. Color blocking looks are another exciting option for holiday events. There are many tutorials on how to recreate these dramatic looks. Follow these step by step and you should be able to get a similar result even if your makeup game isn’t that strong.

Get ready for all the holiday parties on your schedule this season with the help of our favorite beauty stars. Flip through these pretty looks and get inspired.