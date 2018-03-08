Emily Ratajkowski Scored Her First Fragrance Campaign for Paco Rabanne

Emily Ratajkowski is one busy gal. Ever since she starred in the “Blurred Lines” video, the busty brunette is all over social media. She is a regular front-row guest in luxury fashion shows and a muse to many designers. The long-legged model even launched her swimwear brand recently. The next step for Ratajkowski is a collaboration with the popular fashion house Paco Rabanne. Emily has officially landed her first fragrance campaign. The brand still hasn’t disclosed any details or pictures regarding the perfume.



“Emily, or Emrata as she is known through social media, embodies the daring, modern and confident femininity of the Paco Rabanne woman,”- the brand said in their statement.

Paco Rabanne shared several shots as a sneak peeks of what’s to follow. The black and white photos show Emily in a laid-back combo of jeans and a white shirt. The model/artist looks more than comfortable while nonchalantly posing in front of the camera. Her hair is all glammed up in messy waves, while the fierce cat eye gives a special edge to the shots. The brand still hasn’t revealed whether these are official or just backstage pictures, so we’ll have to wait and see. Emily is joining the ranks of celebrities such as Sophia Ahrens, Jordan Barrett, Luma Grothe, Francisco Henriques and more, as an ambassador of the Spanish fashion house.

The Instagram sensation is already an ambassador for several clothing brands, including Donna Karan New York and DL1961. She first entered the world of beauty at the beginning of 2018, when she became the face of Kerastase. Ratajkowski might be only 26, but she is taking over the industry by storm. She is a loud activist when it comes to empowering women, saying that their sensuality shouldn’t always stay hidden. Instead, ladies should embrace their body and dare to show skin when they want to.

Just one week ago, the gorgeous model surprised everyone by sharing that she got married. Emily and her short-time boyfriend Sebastian Bear McClard tied the knot in a low-key ceremony, where she wore a yellow Zara suit. Ratajkowski’s career has really rocketed after “Blurred Lines” – she even had a chance to prove that she is a great actress also. So far she has appeared in movies such as “Gone Girl”, “We Are Your Friends”, “I Darkness”, and series “Easy”, and “The Spoils Before Dying”.

Paco Rabanne didn’t share an official launch date for their new women’s perfume. All we know so far is that it will drop sometime this year. Judging by the teaser shots, it’s going to be one hell of a campaign.

Photo Credit: Paco Rabanne