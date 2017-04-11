Perfumes & Makeup

Emoji Face Masks Come to Add a Fun Touch to Your Beauty Routine

By

The emoji themed skincare you really want is here, with all the laughs and giggles that can come with serious, hydrating skin care. Sheet face masks are already a huge trend in the skincare market right now, but pairing them with emojis gives these masks a fun and unexpected twist.

Petite Amie Skincare Emoji Face Masks

Taking selfies with an actual emoji face on sounds like a lot of fun – no need for an Instagram filter or emoji sticker with these. Besides the fun aspect, each of these emoji sheet face masks has a formula designed to treat the skin for a reason, making them easy to choose which one you need and when.

There are no parabens or unhealthy elements, synthetic fragrances, alcohols or pigments. The cost per emoji face mask by Taiwan brand Petite Amie Skincare is reasonable with each being $10 with the exception of one, which is only $12 so it is still a great deal! After cleansing your face, just apply the mask and leave it on for 15 minutes. After the time is up, peel off the mask and just massage the excess into the skin!

The ingredients used in all of the emoji sheet masks are certified organic and both lab made and botanical that were chosen to create key skin treatments that work for specific needs. Let’s take a look at the types of emoji face masks and what they are for.

Love Masque

The Love Masque that features the Heart Eyes emoji is an organic rose hydroactive cellular renovator that also uses algae extract and is appropriate for all skin types.

Petite Amie Skincare Emoji Face Masks

Scream Masque

The Scream Masque is the only one that does not cost $10. Instead this masque is $12 and provides an intense, anti-aging, lifting face treatment that includes hydrolyzed collagen.

Happy Masque

The Happy Masque uses hyaluronic acid to really deeply moisturize the skin with rose water, cucumber fruit extract and spearmint oil.

Chillin Masque

The Chillin Masque is designed to instantly hydrate the skin upon application with natural moisturizers coming from a variety of fruit extracts. The included fruit extracts are cucumber extract, rose water, aloe extract and pomegranate extract.

Petite Amie Skincare Emoji Face Masks

Blush Masque

The Blush Masque is designed to soothe and moisturize all skin types, but especially sensitive skin. The ingredients for the blush masque include rose flower water, which is excellent for sensitive skin.

Cooling Masque

The Cooling Masque is designed to soothe and smooth the skin while calming and revitalizing to reduce stress, redness and spots from sun exposure. The recommendation for storage is to keep it in the refrigerator just to increase the soothing capabilities. The included ingredients have aloe, cucumber, rose water, pomegranate and other ingredients designed to ultimately calm sun stressed skin.

Petite Amie Skincare Emoji Face Masks

Photos courtesy of Petite Amie Skincare, Instagram

