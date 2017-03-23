Enavee Makeup Blender Is a Combination of BeautyBlender and Silisponge

The beauty world is experiencing something of a divide lately when it comes to the application of full-face products like foundation and enhancers like highlighter and bronzer. Anything that promotes a flawless look has one of several ways to put it on. Now we have the Enavee Makeup Blender, designed by Ena Vehabovic, an engineer who also placed as a Miss Canada Finalist, is aiming high with hopes to appeal to both teams of makeup users and not only save the day, but also bring forth the new ‘it’ application product.

Team Brushes isn’t really going anywhere. They may include the use of one of the competitors but the comfort of styling with makeup brushes is still here (though now there is a debate amongst handles and styling techniques, but I digress). Thus our two main competitors are Silisponge users and Beauty Blender users.

This current feud is all about the better makeup application and preservation of a look, and the products used to create it. Both sides make good points, which only further divides the two as people try to figure out the best option for their faces and personal application styles.

On the one hand, team Silisponge is about the use of a silicone makeup blender, not necessarily a silicone implant placed anywhere. The Silisponge and other application tools similar to it in consistency are about using less product and providing even distribution. The silicone does not soak up any product; it is more hygienic than makeup sponges and is supposed to be easy to hold.

The competition – the makeup sponge, has been around for decades and seen many different ingenious adjustments and, like makeup brushes, is not really going anywhere. The current options last a lot longer and like the Beauty Blender, have continued to revolutionize the style of application for increased ease and a more flawlessly smooth aesthetic.

Makeup sponges do, however, soak up a ton of product that never makes it to the face and can also muddy up the colors if not cleaned between applications, which takes up more time or requires more sponges. The problem is that each option excels where the other lacks, each having features that solve the issues of the other.

Silicone is easy to clean, done in seconds, does not absorb the product and is very hygienic, which is good for skin, so the Enavee Makeup Blender is made of platinum grade silicone, but has the feel of a sponge, which has better handling and molds better to fit the contours and angles of the face. The shape is the classic egg shape, but it has a bit of a grip built in which will increase the ease of product application to the skin. Plus it is very cute!

The goal to unite the two teams under the banner of one amazing product is realistic, and it appears that the Enavee Makeup Blender is determined to be the product that does it and does this right.

Photos courtesy of Enavee