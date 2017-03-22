Estée Lauder Pure Color Love Lipstick Range for Summer 2017

Estée Lauder launched the Pure Color Love lipstick range for summer 2017 and every shade features an amount of depth that is completely amazing. The full collection is available on the Estee Lauder website, Sephora, Nordstrom and Harrods, and features 30 different shades in moisturizing formulas that also allow for the colors to be mixed for the perfect custom shade and designer look.

The new range of Estee Lauder Pure Color Love lipsticks for 2017 comes in four different finishes – Cremes, Chromes, Shimmers and Mattes, and every shade is gorgeous. The shape of these new lipsticks features a triangular tip that allows the lipstick to be used as a lip liner, while the container looks like a golden bullet showcased in a transparent case.

The angled sides allow for beautifully even and precise coverage. All of these features are supposed to add up to the inspirational notion that served the line of lipsticks – there are no rules in love.

The Estée Lauder website shows the recommended mix and match options of the colors, as well as the recipes to complete them. Each color is tested on a variety of skin tones and looks amazing on each one.

The formulas are designed to be worn for everyday wear with the moisture renewing ingredients that also help to smooth lips as you wear it. The Cremes, Chromes and Shimmers all feel like a nourishing balm when applied. The Mattes are still bold and weightless with a long lasting ‘just applied’ look.

The packaging is stunning as well, with the shade seen through the clear cap, the shiny gold tube printed with the Estée Lauder logo. The Estee Lauder Pure Color Love lipstick line will be the set of lipsticks that add to the looks for summer 2017 that will set off hundreds of tutorials.

The formula really is amazing, featuring pomegranate and mango seed oils and moringa oil. All three of these oils are deeply hydrating and restorative. The shades include names like Pocket Venus and Nova Noir. The Ultra Mattes provide incredible intense coverage with each swipe of the velvety lipstick.

The Shimmer Pearls, cooled chromes and edgy cremes actually provide medium coverage that is buildable, making it much easier to blend or layer shades together. The color true pigments in each of the lipstick options help with the richness of each color combination in the final product. The shimmer has just the right amount of near pearlescent shine to really brighten up the color.

The Cooled Chromes are full of obvious sparkle that is especially visible in the richer shades and designed to be the eye-catching feature that amps up the drama of your look. Finally the Edgy Cremes are smooth blendable shades that include some of the richest nudes shade.

These are all the colors included in the Estee Lauder Pure Color Love lipstick line for summer 2017:

Ultra Mattes

• Bar Red

• Blasé Buff

• Burning Love

• Hot Streak

• Juiced Up

• Love Object

• Naughty-Nice

• Proven Innocent

• Raw Sugar

• Rebel Glam

• Rose Xcess

• Shock & Awe

• Up Beet

Shimmer Pearls

• Flash & Chill

• Haute & Cold

• Sky High

• Sly Wink

Cooled Chromes

• Moon Rock

• Nova Noir

• Pocket Venus

Edgy Cremes

• Crazy Beautiful

• Hi-Voltage

• Hot Rumor

• Naked City

• Orchid Infinity

• Pret-A-Party

• Radical Chic

• Strapless

• Wild Poppy

