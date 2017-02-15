Estee Lauder and Victoria Beckham are going in for a second round of makeup awesomeness, giving us a new and improved collection that is just perfect for the spring season. And since we are always thrilled to discover what two of our favorite brands have combined, this particular Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham spring 2017 makeup collection has us bursting at the seams in excitement. The collection is limited edition and is already available for pre-order through victoriabeckham.com in the United States. The international launch date is set for February 17, 2017, when you’ll be able to get the goodies from EsteeLauder.com, Sephora and Nordstrom.

Both have long been favorites of the fashion savvy, with Este Lauder the go-to brand for many ladies in makeup and Victoria Beckham serving as a rather incredible role model for the women, who love to juggle work and motherhood perfectly. It certainly is inspiring to see a lady rise so far up the ranks and bring us such an incredible fashion sense.

There is a certain classic darkness surrounding the pieces, with Beckham stating: “With this collection I believe I’ve created all the pieces that you really need in your make up bag. As a woman who likes to wear make-up, this is exactly what I want. Now I’m happy to share it with women everywhere.”

The Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham spring 2017 makeup collection is described as including flecks of gold, a foil shine, pearlized pigments and innovative wet finishes. The idea is to create a visage that allows for luminous skin, incredibly fiercely lined eyes and nude lips to bring the emphasis further up.

Confidence in imperfection is what Beckham has been going for, while illuminating the beauty of the skin. That’s where the part moisturizer, part brightener known as Morning Aura comes in. No matter how long you have actually managed to sleep, it is made to ensure that you have that morning fresh glow.

All in all, the collection includes:

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Morning Aura Illuminating Cream ($95.00)

This is probably the best piece out of the collaboration, containing micro-pearls to instantly brighten. It is made to wear alone or under makeup as a primer, and ideal for a quick refresher.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Lipstick ($45.00)

With one shade of lipstick available in Nude Spice, a new matte piece, we get the perfect nude hue in a sleek black case.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Kajal ($30.00)

Known as Black Saffron/Vanille, this double-ended and extremely soft creamy eyeliner offers a double color, both in a strong black and gentle nude. It allows for that sexy and smudgy imperfect look that Victoria Beckham is going for.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Lip Gloss ($36.00)

The single shade of Moroccan Heat, the warm nude lip-gloss creation is a single sexy piece that offers immense shine with a click brush applicator. It can be worn alone or with lipstick.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Foil ($36.00)

Blonde Gold is what this high shine and lovely almost vinyl-style finished liquid eyeshadow is called, sparkling with pearl pigments and finished with a liquid-metal effect.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Metal ($45.00)

With a powder eyeshadow also included in the collection in a single shade, we see a rich color in Bitter Clove, a densely pigmented color that can be worn alone or with some of the other eye makeup as well.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Eye Ink ($45.00)

A third type of shadow also appears in the Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham spring 2017 makeup collection. It is a pressed gel-crème formula with dense pigmentation for the almost-black shade that shimmers with a touch of pearl. The shadow is known as Black Myrrh.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Bronzer ($65.00)

There are two shades to the bronzer, Java Sun and the new version, Saffron Sun. They are natural in appearance and matte, and offer the perfect sun-kissed look. It is perfect to sculpt the cheekbones nicely.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Highlighter ($65.00)

Mercury is the name of the shimmering highlighter used on to enhance the cheekbones, either worn with the bronzers in the collection or on its own. It seems to be well worth the price.

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Make Up Pouch ($940.00)

Finally, the last piece in this collection is the one that brings all the makeup together. It is an exclusive ouch, made from 100% calf leather, embossed and grainy. It is lined with the signature Victoria Beckham Granito natural canvas and is all hand crafted. The blonde gold metal that makes up the overall packaging is also used here on the zipper. It is lovingly made in Italy. The price though? It will set you back a good $940.

Photos courtesy of Estee Lauder