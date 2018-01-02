Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Liquid LipColor Campaign

Estée Lauder is another makeup brand that is here to make the start of 2018 even better. The cosmetics company is now releasing a brand new product that you’ll want in your makeup collection. If you are into liquid lipsticks, Estée’s latest drop is a game-changer. The brand recently launched their Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor line and now we get to see the whole campaign. Available in three different finishes, vinyl, metallic and matte, the liquid lipsticks are all you need for a dramatic look.

This time the brand didn’t choose only one of their ambassadors to present the lipsticks. Instead, they went with four of the most famous models whose names you’ll probably recognize. Long-time collaborators Carolyn Murphy, Joan Smalls, Hilary Rhoda and newcomer Fei Fei Sun are Lauder’s muses in the latest campaign.

“Take a trip to sunny Los Angeles with Estée Lauder spokesmodels Joan Smalls, Carolyn Murphy, Fei Fei Sun and Hilary Rhoda, as they try out our latest lip innovation: Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor. Full coverage and full of attitude, this is next-level lip service that takes you where lipstick never dared to go. It comes in 3 luxe finishes—matte, metallic and vinyl—so you can paint on, pour on and play on to achieve #LipsToEnvy.”- says Estée Lauder’s statement.

Each one of the ladies is rocking a different shade from the Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor. Hilary Rhoda flaunts a bold red lip that perfectly complements her blue eyes and fair complexion. Her shade is named “Juiced Up”. “Liquid Desire” is the stunning magenta hue on Fei Fei, while Smalls is wearing the “Burnt Raisin”. Murphy, who’s been Estée Lauder’s ambassador for almost 15 years has her lips painted with “Scream Sexy”.

The four supermodels star in the fun video that radiates warm summer vibes. While everyone is freezing and trying to stay warm in their homes, Estée Lauder released a vibrant video that will give you cozy Californian feels. Fei Fei, Carolyn, Joan, and Hilary are chanting to the sounds of “Our Lips Are Sealed” while having fun by the pool, in a fancy restaurant or driving around in a chic car. The brand also collaborated with artist Ian Davenport who created a series of art pieces inspired by the shade range of the collection.

The new liquid lipsticks are already available. They cost $28 per piece. If you don’t mind spending money on quality makeup, this could be your next purchase.