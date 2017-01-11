A Sparkly Silicon Beauty Blender Is What You Need Right Now

The Evie Blender glitter silicon makeup applicator is supposed to be the new perfect tool for your makeup application, rumored to be cute enough to knock the current contenders out of play. The glittery new makeup application tool is supposed to be the perfect blend between the miraculous Silisponge and the tried and true Beauty Blender.

The shape of the Evie sparkly silicon beauty blender we know and love with a hypoallergenic non-porous material that will still allow you to apply your makeup flawlessly but with less product wasted. The Evie Blender silicon sponge is supposed to be easy to clean – without specialty soap. It is easy to hold with the perfect shape.

Currently it is in funding mode with a page on Kickstarter with each one available for $28 a piece. It is a cute and fun solution for an annoying issue we all have without applying our makeup.

Sponges steal products, but we want that perfect application. The fact that it is easy to clean cannot be stated enough because it is so important – let’s be honest here, cleaning makeup brushes and sponges is a time consuming drag. But can it live up to reputation? Well they are not available to be tested yet, so we have to speculate.

I have used both and currently I think the Silisponge at $8 was a complete Godsend. My products do last longer, they are easier to apply once you get the hang of it and the cleanup is a breeze. The only downside was that I had to wait a looooonnngg time for the Silisponge to come in, it was on backorder when I put in for it, but the mail that it was on its way made my day.

There are obvious reasons for this – the wait time is long because it is a great product in high demand and an unbelievable price. But holding it in hand is awkward at first simply because my hands were used to using something different. That something is a beauty blender. While I did get used to it and I love my Silisponge, I do think that the transition would have been much easier had the shape been familiar.

Adjusting to the shape was not a big deal at all, but every little bit counts. If you have the disposable income and really want a cute applicator, go for it! But if you are the type that feels that the finish of your makeup is all that matters and you are happy to just save money, go for the Silisponge while you wait for the successful send out of the Evie Blender.

But the argument can also be made for using the savings from your longer lasting foundation to cover the difference between the Silisponge and the Evie Blender. The choice is up to you. Who doesn’t love options?

Photos courtesy of @evieblender