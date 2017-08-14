Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Makeup Trends

Fall is the season when most of us decide to play with warmer colors for clothing and makeup. But, it seems that this year things are going to be different. All of the Fall 2017 shows are over, and the runway looks gave a lot of fresh fall inspiration. Thanks to the shows we know what to expect for the upcoming season.

Bold and vibrant colors will dominate the makeup for Fall/Winter 2017. Lipsticks will be dark again, including maroon, deep cherry, and plum shades. The biggest trend is going to be the two-toned lips. You can create this look with any two similar lip shades that are based on the same color. It is a very wearable trend that is worth trying.

All of the eyeshadow trends will be fun and colorful. On the runways, you could see fearless blue and yellow lids that drew a lot of attention. This trend is definitely for those who are not afraid to experiment. For the makeup lovers that blindly follow all the latest trends, the neon lids are a must try. When it comes to eyeliner there are several options. The safest option is to wear a white upper liner. The more interesting ones are, of course, colorful. Instead of wearing a boring black liner, makeup artists suggest you try a vibrant neon pink one.

The eyebrows should not be ordinary. You have two options. The first one is to really accent and embrace your thick, natural brows. The second one is to bleach them.

Feast your eyes on the coolest makeup trends for Fall/Winter 2017.

Photo Credit: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
