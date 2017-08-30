Get In Your Element With The Six New NYX Palettes

NYX cosmetics wants you to get in your element in the best way possible. The cosmetic brand is going to release six eyeshadow palettes soon. The palettes are inspired by the four elements of nature and two additional ones in case you want to get in another element. The NYX In Your Element Palette Collection includes The Wind, Air, Metal, Fire, Earth, and Water Palette. As you probably guess, each palette has shades inspired by one of the elements.

NYX came up with an interesting way to promote their new palettes. They asked six beauty influencers to create a makeup look using the In Your Element palettes. Each influencer got one palette to play with. Judging by the looks of the influencers, the Water palette seems to have the coldest tones. As expected this palette includes blue shades that could easily turn you into an ice queen. The complete opposite of the Water palette is the Fire palette. This palette is a striking ensemble of warm and vibrant hues such as red, orange and yellow. Warm tones are usually considered as safer and easier to play with, but the Fire palette sure has the power to get you out of the comfort zone with its vivid colors. The Earth palette might be your go-to palette for fall. The shades are darker, deeper and simply beautiful. This palette will look good on everybody. The Metal palette is here to make your foil eyeshadows dreams come true with all-metallic shades in a variety of colors. Next, the Air palette has an impressive range of bright pastels as well as several very vibrant eyeshadows. Lastly, the Wind palette will be your smokey eye go-to palette for all your glamorous night outs. This palette includes mostly dark eyeshadows and a hint of blue to spice up the darkest smokey eye.

Each palette has 12 eyeshadows that come in attention-grabbing packaging with the name of the element written on it. The In Your Element Collection will launch on Monday, September 4 on nyxcosmetics.com and in the brand’s stores. Additionally, the palettes will be available on Ulta Beauty’s website starting from September 10 and in Ulta’s stores starting from September 24. You could pick up your element palette or get a couple of them so you could switch elements depending on your mood. Either way’ you’ll be able to create a lot of gorgeous looks with these palettes.

Photo Credit: @nyxcosmetics/Instagram