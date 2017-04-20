Perfumes & Makeup

Giorgio Armani Charmani SS 2017 Makeup Collection

By Updated on

The Giorgio Armani Charmani spring/summer 2017 makeup collection is designed to go in conjunction with the fashion collection. During Milan Fashion Week in September 2016, when Giorgio Armani presented his runway for the Charmani spring/summer 2017 collection, the makeup shown was the same that was used on the models on the runway. The collection is actually already available for purchase right now at Giorgio Armani Beauty and other select markets as well, including Nordstrom, Harrods and Saks Fifth Avenue.

As with all makeup, this collection by Giorgio Armani is designed to enhance the natural beauty of a person’s face. The collection is designed to showcase a delicacy in the features of the person wearing them.

To tie the Giorgio Armani Charmani spring/summer 2017 makeup collection in perfectly with the runway fashion counterpart, each item in the collection comes encased in a custom pouch created with the fabric of one of the looks from the runway. The material is iridescent, shimmering with a silvery and blue toned sheen and a drawstring.

Let’s take a look at the collection below and see what it includes!

Giorgio Armani Runway Face & Eyes Palette SS 2017 ($120.00)

The Runway Face & Eyes Palette is just as beautiful on the outside as the products are on the inside. The palette features two different sections that hold products and a nice size mirror as well. The outside has the same beautiful shimmering and iridescent blue print that the pouch is made of, solidifying the experience of the packaging.

The top section of the palette houses the bronzing face powder, pressed with the necessities in the formula for a healthy, summery complexion and the Armani Runway logo. Housed in the second section below are three eyeshadow shades that perfectly complement the runway collection.

The shades – cobalt blue, which has been running the trends for deep strong color, pastel pink and deep dreamy black, are set above the applicators. The compact closes smoothly and easily, perfect for being on the go.

Giorgio Armani Runway Eye Tint Eyeshadow ($42.00)

The Giorgio Armani Runway Eye Tint eyeshadow has an incredibly bright vivid cobalt blue shade. As one of the products in the collection, it also comes in a beautiful themed pouch and box that match the collection. The shadow is easy to blend and can be built upon to enhance the look.

Giorgio Armani Runway Ecstasy Lacquer Lip Gloss ($40.00)

The Ecstasy Lacquer Lip Gloss is ideally pigmented and has a high shine that can ideally promote the ‘no makeup’ makeup look. The lip-gloss can be layered for intensity and even used as a top coat for other Armani lipsticks for a high shine look on any color, deep or light.

Photos courtesy of Giorgio Armani Beauty

