The Giorgio Armani Life Is a Cruise summer 2017 makeup collection is ideal for anyone looking to protect their skin while still thoroughly enjoying the summer sun. The collection features powders pressed with waves, SPF bearing primers and bronzers and amazing eye makeup options. It’s a great collection with excellent options that you can get from Giorgio Armani Beauty, Nordstrom, Harrods and Saks Fifth Avenue. Check the products out below!

Giorgio Armani Sunrise Bronzer

The Armani Sunrise Bronzer is a blend of four bronzer shades, layered in an ombre style in a single round compact. The bronzer powder is pressed into the style of a wave. It is a an artistic and beautiful way to present a bronzer and the ultra fine pressed powder provides not just a touch of color, but a twinkling shimmer to skin as well.

Giorgio Armani Sunset Smoky Eye Palette

The sunset smoky eye palette looks beautiful and artistic even in the mini compact. The highlighter, deep golden shade of bronzer and nighttime charcoal eyeshadow provide a shimmering set of shadows all cleverly presented in a small palette. The eye-catching design of a wave is pressed right into the powder in keeping with the Life Is A Cruise theme.

Giorgio Armani Maestro Liquid Summer ($64.00)

The Armani Maestro Liquid Summer is a liquid bronzer infused with broad spectrum SPF 15 in three different shades to provide you with a summery glow. This is a seasonal product at $64, but will work beautifully when paired with the Maestro UV.

Giorgio Armani Maestro UV Skin Defense Primer ($64.00)

The Skin Defense primer is a must this summer – with a broad spectrum SPF 50 built in, even the most sensitive skin will be well protected from the sun. Another benefit of this primer is the infusion of fillers that behave like natural collagen and a several antioxidants to further boost the health of your skin. Even better the primer is transparent, which means it can be worn to combat environmental pollutants and the sun alone or under makeup.

Giorgio Armani Eye Tint ($39.00)

Armani eye tints come in five strong shades that are all incredible for several reasons. The formula for each tint provides the brilliance and staying power of a high quality ink but with the creamy feel for 16 hours of wear with no smudging and no creases.

Giorgio Armani Eye and Brow Maestro ($35.00)

The eye and brow maestro comes in shades that work like a charm as a contouring shade, eyeshadow and eyeliner. There will be new shades revealed and each one will benefit from the 20-hour wear formula that boasts a waterproof finish.

Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Proliner ($35.00)

Eyeliner is my favorite makeup tool; I love the drama and power a good bold eye can create just as much as a subtle boost your lashes and gaze get from a thin, careful application. The Armani Eyes to Kill Proliner is a deeply pigmented matte finish eyeliner.

The formula is water based and designed to create a long-lasting matte finish that will stay put for at least 12 hours. The professional applicator tip helps to create the perfect line, no matter what style of line that may be with an easy but precise application.

Photos courtesy of Giorgio Armani