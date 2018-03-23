Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Glam Up Your Makeup with Trending Glossy Lids

There is one makeup trend that you must not miss this season. Glossy eyeshadows are all over Instagram! Once something becomes Insta-approved, it’s officially a trend. This is one of the most versatile eyeshadow looks you’ll ever see. It allows you to play with colors in so many different ways. This spring, bright shades are going to be extremely popular. So get your lavender glossy eyeshadow ready, and start working on some statement looks. Even if you are not a huge fan of vibrant looks, you will change your mind once you see all the fun ways you can experiment with gloss. Check out the photos below to get some inspo on how to pull off the glossy lid trend. Time to get creative ladies!

Glam Up Your Makeup with Glossy Lids lavender lids
Photo Credit: @nikki_makeup/Instagram

All shades of purple, lavender, and plum are trending this season. So don’t hesitate to rock a bold colorful lid.

