GlamGlow Taps Into Makeup With A Highlighter Palette

The beauty industry is going stronger than ever. Popular celebrities are starting their own labels, while the existing brands are expanding their range. One of the newest trends includes skincare companies embarking on and expanding into color cosmetics. The latest one to join the craze is the ultra-popular brand GlamGlow. We already know them for the super-fun My Little Pony glitter face masks, and intense overnight treatments.



GlamGlow chose just the perfect product to be their debut makeup one. There isn’t a single lady out there who is not obsessed with highlighters. So, the label made a very smart move and launched a mesmerizing highlighter palette. The GlowPowder is a true delight to the skin, both because of the radiant shimmer and the great ingredient list. It offers various uses including face and body.

“Introducing #GLOWPOWDER! Our newest innovation is a Hyaluronic Acid Infused Highlighting Palette. This silky smooth palette of hybrid glow powders comes in three complementary glowing shades: NUDE GLOW, SUN GLOW, and PEARL GLOW. Available NOW on GLAMGLOW.com for $42! #GLAMGLOW #HELLOSEXY”- the brand announced on Instagram.

The glow palette features three different shades. Pearl Glow, as the name suggests carries a light flattering iridescent shade. Nude Glow is the middle color, ideal for different skin tones. Sun Glow is the darkest one, perfect for summer days. Just like many times before GlamGlow didn’t disappoint with the packaging. They chose a fun hot pink case that carries the letters GLOW on top. The highlighter palette comes with a mirror.

Another amazing thing about the highlighters is the formula. The brand wanted to introduce a product that will both provide you with that ethereal glow and improve the health of your skin. They sure know a thing or two on how to get a perfect complexion. That’s why you’ll notice that the GlamPowder palette includes hyaluronic acid as a part of the ingredient list. The Brazilian Golden Clay is an already proven effective part of their face masks and is also featured in the highlighter formula. According to the label, this new release is set “to diffuse light, blur imperfections, smooth skin, and refine and enhance your complexion”. No parabens, phthalate or sulfates in the formula.

The best thing about this exciting release is that is already available online. All you have to do for a healthy glow is visit glamglow.com. This may be a little over the price limit considering other highlighter palettes on the market. All of GlamGlow’s products are on the pricier side, so such a price tag was expected.

Photo Credit: GlamGlow