Glitter Envy: The Most Glamorous Looks To Flaunt This Fall

Nothing looks more glamorous than a glitter makeup look. Even designers are affected by the glitter obsession. We had a chance to see many dazzling pieces on the runway shows lately. Some brands took the glitter obsession on another level. Too Faced and GlamGlow recently announced that they are working on glitter masks. So, the beauty world is going crazy over glitter.

There is something special about the glitter. These tiny sparkly particles can change your entire makeup look. The most common way to use glitter in makeup is on your eyes, but glitter looks mesmerizing on the lips as well. As you probably guess, wearing glitter on your lips is not the most comfortable thing in the world, but is worth trying. In case your makeup game isn’t strong a glitter lip will do the job. Precise glitter makeup looks are a bit hard to create if you aren’t good in doing your makeup. If you can’t get over the mess that the loose glitter creates opt for pressed glitter. This glitter comes in eyeshadow pans and you don’t need glitter clue to keep it in place.

The dramatic glitter makeup looks are perfect for glamorous occasions such as prom, parties, weddings and so on. You can also flaunt a glamorous makeup look that includes glitter during the holiday season. The options to spice up your makeup look with glitter are endless. You could create a cut crease makeup look or highlight the inner corners of your eyes with glitter. Applying glitter all over your eyelids is another option. If you want to elevate your look in just seconds, apply glitter only on your lower lash line.

Feast your eyes on the most dramatic glitter makeup looks and get ready to be the most glamorous person at your next big event.

Photo By: @annybeeutee/Instagram
