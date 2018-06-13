Glossier Drops Two New Cloud Paint Shades

Nothing excites us quite as much as beauty releases! Things become even better when brands expand ranges of cult products. To celebrate hot summer days, Glossier is launching two new shades of their ultra-popular Cloud Paint. Get ready to bring some joy to your cheeks!



Meet “Dawn” and “Storm”. The first one is a bold poppy orange tone, that looks a bit intense at first sight. But don’t worry. All of the beauty editors who tried it are already obsessed. The Cloud Paint is extremely blendable and you can add just as much as you think it’s enough. Once you’ve applied “Dawn” your cheeks will have that beautiful sun-kissed tone to them. Storm, on the other hand, is a deeper berry hue. Both of the new releases will look amazing on darker skin colors, which is one thing that was missing to the Cloud Paint collection.

“With Cloud Paint, we set out to make blush the high point of your routine. The pillowy, gel-cream formula is designed to be the most user-friendly cheek color in existence. If you can finger paint, you can Cloud Paint—simply dab it onto cheeks wherever you please. It’s seamless, sheer, and buildable (i.e. it’s hard to accidentally apply too much). Inspired by gradient pink NYC sunsets, the shades are optimized to work across a wide range of skin tones for a healthy, flushed-from-within glow.”- says the label’s description.

The Cloud Paint is adored by many beauty addicts around the world. Makeup junkies swear on the formula that makes their cheeks look radiant. A lot of ladies are scared to go out of their comfort zone and stick to a powder blush. But according to Cloud Paint obsessives, once you try this cream product, you’ll see that it’s a life-changer. Most importantly, it’s extremely easy to apply it. Since it’s a saturated formula, you only need a drop to achieve that youthful, natural glow.

So far, Glossier’s popular cream blush was available in four shades. Haze, Dusk, Beam, and Puff cover the essential range of blush colors a lady needs in her life. They were all pretty, but not as bold. That’s why the label is introducing colors that are both fierce and ideal for many different skin tones, including the darkest ones.

The packaging is completely the same as with all of the other shades. You’ll see the recognizable minimalistic chic tubes. They feature the color of the shade on the top part together with the name. This makes it so much easier for customers to know which one of their multiple Cloud Paints they are grabbing without having to check the name. Dawn and Storm are already available on the brand’s website for $18 each.

Photo Credit: Glossier