Glossier Is Launching a Fragrance and a Sunscreen

Glossier is launching a set of new products, among which a glamorous fragrance and a must-have sunscreen lotion are coming just in time before summer begins! Soon you’ll go to Glossier.com not only for stocking up with millennial-approved skin care and makeup goodies, but also to get your hands on an iconic Glossier fragrance and the most important skin care product – sunscreen!

Millennials’ icon Emily Weiss, who founded Glossier in 2014, always treats us to the best summer-approved products year after year, often teasing and launching brand new items on her and Glossier’s social media accounts. This time around, Emily Weiss leaked the good news at Fat Mascara, a beauty podcast hosted by Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Goldstein (you can find the podcast at fatmascara.com).

During the podcast, Glossier’s founder revealed that the skin-care and makeup brand is adding a fragrance, a sunscreen, and an eyeshadow to its list, of course, leaving both those who were listening to the podcast, and Matlin and Goldstein thrilled and excited.

Although she didn’t release any further information during the podcast, she left a few hints here and there that really give us enough reason to foresee one of Glossier’s biggest successes. According to Fat Mascara’s hosts, Weiss was wearing a gorgeous grey-blue eyeshadow on her lids, which could definitely be the one she is about to treat us to soon (like Kylie Jenner, who wore her Kyshadow palette’s eyeshadows on Instagram or Snapchat before actually debuting it, Weiss could also be into this kind of subtle teasing techniques).

Then, when asked about the kind of perfumes or fragrances she is usually into, Weiss explained that she is “a big Le Labo and Byredo fan. I go through phases. We’re also working on a perfume and I can say no more than that. But it’s fucking amazing.”

Will Glossier’s new fragrance be as musky as Le Labo’s and Byredo’s perfumes? And what about the sunscreen? Will it feature Glossier’s standard organic and moisturizing formula, too? As for now, with no further details revealed on any of Glossier’s social media account, we can only hope the brand won’t take that long to reveal the final products!

Photo courtesy of @Glossier