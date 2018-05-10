Glossier Launches First Lash Slick Mascara

A killer mascara can brighten up even your worst days. Whenever you’re tired or don’t have enough time to do a full-on glam, all you need is voluminous, long lashes. So it’s easy to say that mascara is a very important product in every lady’s makeup bag. Sometimes you’ll fall in love with an expensive one, but sometimes you’ll find an affordable alternative that does magic for your lashes. We have great news from everyone’s favorite makeup brand Glossier. The label is finally launching their first mascara, Lash Slick. And you can bet it’s a good one!



“248 formulations later: the perfect everyday mascara. Lash Slick curls and sculpts as it lengthens, enhancing the look of your natural lashes instead of clumping them together or spackling them in the product. Teeny-tiny fibers coat lashes from root to tip to create a lengthened baby-extension, while flexible film-forming polymers lift and lock each fiber into place. And it’s water-resistant (not waterproof), so Lash Slick washes off easily with warm water at the end of your day.”- says the brand’s description.

The popular label shared that they’ve been working for over 18 months on developing the formula. It took them 248 formulations until they got the final product. According to the brand and the multiple reviews, it is perfect for everyday use. If you’re tired of clumps and flakes, your problems are solved. All you need is two to three swipes with the brush to get that extra dark and voluminous look.

The Lash Slick features a special technology called “Japanese Fiber Technology”, which involves tiny one and two-millimeter fibers. They grab onto your lashes from the roots to the tips and make them look amazing. Another important thing is the ingredient biotin, that helps with strength and conditioning. Glossier’s signature millennial pink color found its way to the Lash Slick packaging. The brand always wants to keep things minimal but chic. So that is exactly what they did with the mascara. The whole packaging is covered in a gorgeous baby pink color with “Glossier” and “Lash Slick” written with black letters. It is ideal for all types of lashes and eye shapes.

Glossier’s Lash Slick mascara is released for sale, you can shop it at glossier.com. Another great thing is that the brand made it quite affordable, so you can transform your lashes for $16. A lot of people seem to swear by this product already, so you might want to give it a try as well.

Photo Credit: Glossier