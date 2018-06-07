Glossier Reformulated Their Perfecting Skin Tint

Glossier is one of those brands that strongly rely on the feedback their customers give. They heard the voices of all the Perfecting Skin Tint fans and decided to introduce some improvements to the formula. This iconic skin product has been around for four years. After numerous positive and negative reviews, the label determined to initiate some changes.



“Thanks to extremely helpful feedback from our community, we updated the skin tint formula to improve overall performance (while keeping all of the best parts from the original). You’ll still get the dewy, sheer coverage you know and love, but with a smoother application, an updated pigment treatment, and more. We realize that if you’d known skin tint would be changing, you might have waited to make your purchase. To help, we’d love to cover the cost of a new skin tint with the updated formula. Just enter the promo code during checkout to have the credit added to your next purchase. We hope you love the new Perfecting Skin Tint as much as we do.”- Glossier representatives announced.

According to the brand, the new formula has several changes to it. You can expect to get a product that is still lightweight and will let your skin breathe. Glossier introduced a better film-form technology that protects the skin and hydrates it at the same time. As an addition, the brand enriched it with more oils, that contain Linoleic, Ricinoleic acid and plenty of omega fatty acids. All of these ingredients will do wonders for your skin. To prevent dehydration, Glossier included cork oak to the new Perfecting Skin Tint.

All of these changes are meant to make your experience with the product even better. To improve the preservative system, they still had to list alcohol in the ingredients, but the representatives assure that it won’t damage your skin in any way. It only makes the system stronger and better. If you are concerned about coverage, you will get the exact same one as with the previous product. The texture is also the same.

One of the biggest changes that the label wanted to accent is that they are working on introducing more shades. Glossier’s main moto is inclusivity. And their primary concern at the moment is to bring a wider range of shades for ladies with different skin tones. They will be available sometime next year. If you bought yourself the original Perfecting Skin Tint in the previous 30 days, you will receive a promo code via email. You can use it to purchase the brand new formula.

Photo Credit: Glossier