Gucci Sheer Lipsticks for Spring 2017

Gucci has a collection of Sheer Lipsticks for spring 2017 that is completely amazing. The collection is available at Gucci.com, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, as well as Gucci counters worldwide so there is no need to delay; if you want one you can get your favorite shade right now, as they became available for purchase this month!

The first of many reasons why this collection is essentially everything we want for spring 2017 is the shades being offered. Gucci has created four new shades of the iconic Gucci sheer lipsticks to add to 8 of their bestseller shades for a full 12 shades of amazing, moisturizing sheer lipstick.

To front the spring 2017 campaign, Gucci tapped Maryna Polkanova to be the face of the new line of sheer lipsticks. The shimmer and glisten of these moisturizing semi transparent colors is evident from the photo, which was shot by Colin Dodgson.

The formula of Gucci’s sheer lipstick is designed to go on the lip in a smooth and creamy texture and melt into them for a thin, silky smooth and soft coating with an excellent color deposit. The way the Gucci sheer lipsticks are designed leaves no sticky residue on the lips but rather smooth, glidingly silky feel. Your lips will feel moisturized and comfortably light, like you are not even wearing a lipstick.

The sheer lipsticks have been selling very well in the US and Europe already, with each individual shade retailing at $40 a piece. The shades range from an incredibly deep, dreamy dark purple to a soft, light nearly nude shade of taupe tinted pink. All the colors included in the collection are:

• 600 Gardenia

• 610 Flamingo

• 620 Dragonfly

• 630 Gerbera

• 640 Impatients

• 650 Butterfly

• 660 Poppy

• 670 Ladybird

• 680 Geranium

• 690 Lily

• 700 Orchid

• 710 Petunia

The shades are named after very springtime evident concepts like flowers and buzzing springtime insects – but only the cute ones like butterflies and for those with a bit of an edge – dragonflies. Let’s be real here, dragonflies are airborne predators, but the new shade that bears this name has a bit of an edge, so this was well thought out. These are the spring callbacks to the Gucci Garden.

Each of the statuesque little lipsticks features ultra chic Gucci packaging with gold in tubes and shiny black outer covers with the double Gs stamped into the actual lipstick and on the end of the tube. The repromotion of the popular 8 shades chosen to be the bulk of the Gucci Sheer Lipsticks spring 2017 collection is very helpful actually, as everyone wants their favorite color when a new finish is premiered.

You can find that here the shades chosen are very popular in the other finishes, and since spring is being promoted with lighter weight formulas rather than less vibrancy or richness of color (which is a relief), the strength of the color deposited by these sheer lipsticks is everything you could want for the season.

Photos courtesy of Gucci