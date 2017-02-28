Gucci Spring/ Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

Gucci Beauty presents the new spring/summer 2017 colour collection full of richness and blendable shades. The Gucci spring 2017 makeup collection is currently available on the Gucci website, as well as at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. These shades and colors are full of shimmers and magnetic tints that enhance the features and reflect light beautifully. The collection includes, a few different options for lips and even a stunning summer veil for skin.

Gucci Sheer Blushing Powder ($49.00)

Gucci’s Sheer Blushing Powder comes in several different illuminating shades that promote a really radiant finish. Each powder compact comes with a soft applicator brush, and this finishing powder is ultra fine for a light veil that is easy to balance. The color is buildable, but easy to blend and sheer. 040 Nude Freesia is the new shade offered in Gucci’s spring/summer 2017 makeup collection.

Gucci Magnetic Shadow Mono ($37.00) (Limited Edition)

The Gucci Magnetic Shadow monos are for those who want one specific color rather than a whole palette. The color is smooth and easily blendable and soft. They are a great way to add to your collection only the colors you specifically want. 095 Turquoise is the new color addition for spring and summer 2017.

Gucci Magnetic Color Shadow Quad ($37.00)

The magnetic color shadow quad is a compact beautifully pressed with rich color. Each compact has four intense colors (thus the quad) and 2 sponge applicators. The shadows spread smoothly and evenly and the colors will always pop. 110 Smoky Amethyst is the beautiful shade offered for spring.

Gucci Infinite Length Mascara ($34.00)

Gucci’s Infinite Length Mascara is designed for enticing lash looks. The shape is designed to be complimentary and with a formula that features elastic to give the appearance of lengthened and curled eyelashes. 010 Iconic Black is the color you should go for this spring.

Gucci Smokey Eye Pencil ($31.50)

The Gucci smokey eye pencil is a big selling item and now there is a new stunning color addition to the family – 170 Sunstone. This pencil is very pigmented for deep color, and using a brush, foam applicator or even a fingertip you can perfectly smudge the liner for a smoky eye.

Gucci Matte Lipstick ($40.00)

The addition of 270 Fiery Fuchsia matte lipstick to the color range Gucci currently offers is exciting. Though the lipstick does have a matte finish, it does offer a smooth silky and supple feel to the lips post application. The color, no matter which shade is chosen, will always be vibrant thanks the pigmentation and color deposit with each application.

Gucci Luxurious Moisture Rich Lipstick ($39.00)

The Gucci Luxurious Moisture Rich lipstick deposits bold stunning color with an ideal finish with a formula designed for effortless application and a demi glaze finish. The content of the formula holds 65% emollients and oils that work with the body’s natural temperature to melt smoothly onto and moisturize the lips.

• 495 Tulip

• 315 Peach Blossom

Gucci Sleek Contouring Lip Pencil ($32.00)

The sleek contouring lip pencil comes in enough shades to complement any look you want to create. The newest color, 010 Rose Dragee, will work great on not just full lip looks but also ombre lip looks. The pencil goes on smooth and blends into the lip color seamlessly.

Gucci Vibrant Demi Glaze Lip Lacquer ($32.00)

The best thing about the Gucci Vibrate Demi-Glaze lip lacquer is the formulation that includes a perfect balance of dermatologically tested oils that are designed to not only provide shine, but also to moisturize lips each time the lip lacquer is applied. Not only is there a high shine thanks to the oils in the gloss, but also there is a deep saturation of color deposited with each application. 070 Carnelian is the color included in the new collection.

Gucci Bold High Gloss Nail Lacquer ($29.00)

The two new shades of Gucci’s Bold High Gloss nail lacquer are opaque and brilliant in both colors. The two new colors are sure to find a home with many customers.

• 090 Crushed Coral

• 073 Swan

Photos courtesy of Gucci