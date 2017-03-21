Guerlain Bring Out The Light Summer 2017 Anniversary Makeup Collection

The Guerlain Bring Out the Light summer 2017 makeup collection is also the 30th anniversary/ birthday celebration of the Météorites! In celebration, French beauty brand Guerlain is introducing a limited edition version of the pearls that will be available internationally at Nordstrom, Sephora, Harrods and Selfridges in April 2017.

Back in 1987, the creation of the iconic powder pearls was introduced. The pearls are constructed of loose powder that quickly became iconic for more than just the innovative and intriguing multicolored pearls, but also due to how the pearls became perfectly tinted lightweight powder that brightens and youthfully freshens up the appearance of skin on application. Accompanying these newly created Météorites Birthday Candle Pearls will be a few other options to enjoy when creating your look.

Guerlain Météorites Birthday Candle Pearls

The reason for the collection – the limited edition revamped offering of what started it all – is the Météorites Birthday Candle Pearls. For the limited edition version, the Météorites Birthday Candle Pearls come in an adorable pink package.

The pearls combine to create a very blendable and enhanced radiance to skin. The pearls are a combination of gold and champagne, pink and pearlescent white beads made of the ultra fine powder that makes these vintage and current makeup work so wonderfully well.

On top of everything we can also benefit from the scent that using the pearl beads releases. The pearls are scented with the light touch of violet that is the cherry on top of this vintage makeup delight, redone for the 30th anniversary.

Guerlain Météorites Baby Glow Touch

Guerlain’s Météorites Baby Glow Touch is an incredible highlighting stick that features a trio of different shades. Not only is this format innovative and easily transportable and useable, but also it offers custom blending options. Blend two shades or all three for the glowing dewy sun-kissed appearance that many seek out especially during the summer – the ultimate summer highlight.

This is another version of the Météorites, making it an ideal inclusion in the collection that is more portable and great for quick, on the spot makeup fixes. The pearls unfortunately are not as portable or easy to use on the go, so this is a great option for travel.

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Lipstick

The Guerlain Kiss Kiss lipstick is rich, smooth and silky soft in two new limited edition shades for the Guerlain Bring Out the Light summer 2017 anniversary makeup collection. The two new shades are summery hues that perfectly complement the tanned skin many get in summer, but will also look incredible on darker skin shades. Shades of coral and peach in the very eye-catching Guerlain black and gold packaging also feature the Kiss Kiss engraved on the side of the actual lipstick.

• 542 Orange Peppers – peachy orange

• 567 Pink Sunrise – coral pink

Photos courtesy of Guerlain