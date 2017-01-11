The Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire spring 2017 makeup collection has makeup artists and makeup lovers incredibly excited for the upcoming release. The launch date is quickly approaching with the international launch date scheduled for February 2017, when you will be able to get your hands on these sweet products from Nordstrom, Sephora, Harrods and Selfridges. The packaging has an unmistakably chic and interesting aesthetic, but the real goodies are contained within.

The collection will be small, but the shades are amazing. The impact of the colors is awe-inspiring and intent to acquire with people already picking out their favorite shades and products. Not to be outdone, I have to admit that I am excited for the Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Super Lash Style Black Mascara and the stunning Guerlain La Petite Robe Noir Vernis a Ongles in Lilac Belt.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Lip & Cheek Tint

The lip and cheek tint of the Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire 2017 makeup collection is actually a liquid gel with a soft and oil-free formula and consistency that nourishes skin while depositing a youthful blush color to both the cheekbones and lips. The color is designed to be universally flattering and easy to apply. Additionally, it should also provide a plumping appearance to lips, which is a very popular feature right now.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Black Lashdress Mascara

The mascara brush is designed to perfectly apply the product that is formulated to create length, separation, curl, volume and a natural flexibility. Most importantly the black of the mascara is a deep depth of space black, a true black that creates a deeply dramatic fringe out of your eyelashes.

There are a lot of mascaras that are not truly black, but this one is intense and it makes a very big difference. The shape of the brush is designed to match the silhouette of a dress, and perfectly apply the mascara evenly and with the right amount of curl to aid the formula and create the perfect look on your eyelashes.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Le Rouge a Levres

The deliciously shiny lip colors are incredibly pigmented and bright in colors that are described as being rich, soft and shiny. The red is named Ruby Ring, the peach color is named Sun Glasses and the magenta color is named Orchid Beanie. Each of the three shades in the Guerlain La Petite Robe Noir makeup collection is new and stunning.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Vernis a Ongles

The Lilac Belt purple of the Guerlain nail polish is simultaneously bright and rich. The color even through the bottle seems to be otherworldly beautiful. In keeping with the reputation of the brand it is anticipated to be a great product with a great finish from only a minimum number of coats applied.

Photos courtesy of Guerlain