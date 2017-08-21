Halo Eyes Makeup Will Change The Way You Highlight

The main goal with the halo eyes makeup technique is to create an illusion of a bright halo on the center of your eyelids. To create the halo you will need a bright, preferably shimmery eyeshadow. For a more dramatic effect, you can reach for a completely different shade than the one you used on the corners of your eyes. To make the look extra glamorous use glitters and pigments. These textured eyeshadows will enhance the halo effect. The final result is very daring. The halo eyes are perfect for a night out or special events.

There are also softer versions of the halo eyes makeup. Neutral eyeshadows mixed with a pop of gold or bronze make the perfect soft halo eyes. You can experiment with any color you want and create neutral halo eyes. These looks are both day and night-time appropriate depending on your mood.

If you want to make the most out of the halo effect, don’t forget to highlight the lower lash line as well. Use the same eyeshadow you used on the center of your eyelids to highlight the center part of your lower lash line. This will enhance the halo effect and bring all the attention to your eyes.

Most people opt for nude lipstick because the halo eyes are very dramatic. If you aren’t afraid to experiment you can choose a bold lip color that matches the rest of your makeup.

The halo makeup technique is literally like highlighting your eyes. When you highlight your face your main intention is to accent the high points of your face. The same idea applies to the halo eyes. You can even use a highlighter to create the halo effect.

Take a look at these gorgeous halo eyes makeup looks and get inspired for your next glamorous makeover.