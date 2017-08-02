Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection

Just a few months ago, Balmain and the creative director Olivier Rousteing announced that they were going to collaborate with L’Oréal on a lipstick collection. Now, the first looks of the exclusive collection are available. The two brands posted just enough photos on social media to make everyone even more anxious and excited about the launch.

From what we know from before, we are going to enjoy 12 new, special shades of lipsticks. These 12 goodies will be divided into three different color themes. And like with any other campaign, Olivier doesn’t do ordinary. For the exclusive lipstick line, he hired a few of his Balmain army girls. Rousteing had a big role in the making of the line, starting from the shade selection, packaging and more. The collaboration will bring new shades of the iconic L’Oréal Color Riche lipstick, reinvented by Olivier’s magic touch. This is their best seller globally and every three seconds one of the Color Riche lipsticks is sold. Three of the shades will be “jewel edition”.

The first shade that was already promoted on social media is the “Confidence”, which looks astonishing on Doutzen Kroes. It is a very fun, shimmering lipstick, with a rose gold hue.

The next one is presented by the Korean model Soo Joo. It is probably one of the most beautiful lipstick colors you’ve ever seen. The dark plum shade is extremely bold and named “Freedom.”

And last but not least, the “Balmain Instinct” shade. This is definitely the color you would never think of as a lipstick, but here it is. It is an amazing military green shade presented by Ysaunny Brito.

This is the first time that the luxury fashion house is teaming up with a makeup company, and it seems that they found the perfect partner. L’Oréal is one of the biggest and most popular cosmetics brand in the world and is constantly implementing huge changes.

The exact date of the launch is still not known. All we know is that it is going to be some time in September. The jewel edition shades will be sold only in selected stores. Until then all we can do is enjoy all of L’Oréal X Balmain teasers, and plan which shades we are going to buy. The line will definitely be limited edition, so the excitement grows even bigger.

Photo Courtesy: @lorealmakeup/Instagram