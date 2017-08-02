Perfumes & Makeup

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection

By Updated on

Just a few months ago, Balmain and the creative director Olivier Rousteing announced that they were going to collaborate with L’Oréal on a lipstick collection. Now, the first looks of the exclusive collection are available. The two brands posted just enough photos on social media to make everyone even more anxious and excited about the launch.

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection confidence Doutzen Kroes

From what we know from before, we are going to enjoy 12 new, special shades of lipsticks. These 12 goodies will be divided into three different color themes. And like with any other campaign, Olivier doesn’t do ordinary. For the exclusive lipstick line, he hired a few of his Balmain army girls. Rousteing had a big role in the making of the line, starting from the shade selection, packaging and more. The collaboration will bring new shades of the iconic L’Oréal Color Riche lipstick, reinvented by Olivier’s magic touch. This is their best seller globally and every three seconds one of the Color Riche lipsticks is sold. Three of the shades will be “jewel edition”.

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection balmain instinct

The first shade that was already promoted on social media is the “Confidence”, which looks astonishing on Doutzen Kroes. It is a very fun, shimmering lipstick, with a rose gold hue.

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection confidence Doutzen Kroes

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection confidence

The next one is presented by the Korean model Soo Joo. It is probably one of the most beautiful lipstick colors you’ve ever seen. The dark plum shade is extremely bold and named “Freedom.”

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection freedom

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection freedom

And last but not least, the “Balmain Instinct” shade. This is definitely the color you would never think of as a lipstick, but here it is. It is an amazing military green shade presented by Ysaunny Brito.

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection balmain instinct

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection balmain instinct

This is the first time that the luxury fashion house is teaming up with a makeup company, and it seems that they found the perfect partner. L’Oréal is one of the biggest and most popular cosmetics brand in the world and is constantly implementing huge changes.

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection freedom

The exact date of the launch is still not known. All we know is that it is going to be some time in September. The jewel edition shades will be sold only in selected stores. Until then all we can do is enjoy all of L’Oréal X Balmain teasers, and plan which shades we are going to buy. The line will definitely be limited edition, so the excitement grows even bigger.

 

Photo Courtesy: @lorealmakeup/Instagram

Recent Posts

Rihanna Revealed the Official Release Date of Fenty Beauty

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Rihanna Revealed the Official Release Date of Fenty Beauty

A little while ago the amazing Rihanna announced the huge news that she is launching Fenty Beauty. This will be her own makeup line, which she’s been hinting about for quite a while. That is how...

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Here is The First Look of The L’Oréal X Balmain Lipstick Collection

Just a few months ago, Balmain and the creative director Olivier Rousteing announced that they were going to collaborate with L’Oréal on a lipstick collection. Now, the first looks of the exclusive collection are available. The...

Yellow is The Bold, Celebrity-Approved Trend

Celebrities Fashion Slideshow

Yellow is The Bold, Celebrity-Approved Trend

Yellow was all over the runway shows this season. That is enough proof that it’s going to be the new "it" color this year. Although a lot of people avoid this risky and bold hue,...

Update Your Style with These Buttoned-Up Looks!

Fashion Slideshow

Update Your Style with These Buttoned-Up Looks!

It's time to button-up! This season, buttons are back in style and on every piece of your wardrobe. Update your style with asymmetrical buttoned-up skirts, double-breasted vests and dresses, and high-waisted two-piece outfits with visible...

15 Summer Patchwork Dresses To Wear From Day To Night

Fashion Slideshow

15 Summer Patchwork Dresses To Wear From Day To Night

As print pattern trends go, patchwork or cut & sew is one we can't stop obsessing over. There's something refreshing about the imperfect pairing of different prints and colors that instantly takes any ootd to...