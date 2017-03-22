What H&M’s Summer 2017 Beauty Collection Is Composed Of

H&M is determined to become the next fast-beauty retailer and is definitely getting off to a good start. H&M’s summer 2017 beauty collection is finally available in stores and online on H&M’s website, with the products being the living proof H&M is definitely setting the bar higher in terms of makeup, beauty essentials and skin care products. H&M’s summer 2017 beauty line is, in fact, composed of all those beauty essentials we will soon need before summer arrives, and which will also get us ready for spring and the pre-fall season as well (as you can see, the colors are pretty versatile).

To further prove its willingness to dominate the industry, H&M just released an eye-catching summer 2017 beauty campaign that is solely composed of Instagram-approved, minimally gorgeous pictures, which could honestly intrigue and encourage anyone to at least try the products. So, let’s check what H&M has in store for us!

H&M Makeup Bag ($9.99)

Compact, roomy, and dipped in an ultra fashionable silver color, it is basically the makeup bag we were all waiting for.

H&M Highlighter Concealer Pen ($9.99)

Putting a lot of makeup during summertime is not always that comfortable, especially when the temperatures reach their highest degrees. This double pen smoothly and precisely covers all minor imperfections and dark circles, while at the same time highlighting small tactic areas, such as the bridge of the nose.

H&M Strobing Brush ($6.99) and H&M Highlighting Concealer Brush ($5.99)

Brushes are the must-have makeup products, and H&M’s strobing and highlighting brushes are just the perfect combination between lightness and practicality, as they work both for liquid and creamy products (plus, the packaging is to die for!).

H&M Multitasking Makeup Brush ($9.99)

If you are looking for a makeup brush that could be used for anything from strobing, contouring, application to blending, H&M’s multitasking makeup brush is just the perfect and most stylish choice you could ever make.

H&M Strobing Palette ($17.99)

Versatile and compact, H&M’s summer 2017 strobing palette could make any skin glow, as it is composed of six different shades of cream highlighters meant to be worn either alone, or layered with one another, depending on the effect you would like to reach.

H&M Liquid Foundation ($17.99)

Foundations are not always highly requested during summer, as their formula is often heavyweight. H&M’s foundation is, however, surprisingly lightweight, and will also treat you to a glowing finish that will look perfect all day long.

The H&M summer 2017 beauty collection’s products are also all available for purchase online at hm.com. Act fast! The collection is limited edition!

Photos courtesy of H&M