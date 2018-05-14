Huda Beauty Drops the Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette

When talking about epic makeup products, Huda Beauty ones are adored by everyone starting from day one. These are the items that sell out right away and the ones you stock on. One of those iconic products is the amazing Rose Gold palette by Huda Beauty. The beloved eyeshadow palette was discontinued last year in August. Ladies literally wept when they heard the news. For many women, it became an all-time favorite palette they simply can’t live without.



Thankfully, Huda heard the wishes of her devoted fans and decided to re-introduce the fabulous eyeshadows. It now goes by the name of Rose Gold Remastered. The beauty influencer works very hard to make every new product better than the ones before. That is why she decided to introduce several new features to the remastered version.

“Everyone who knows me knows how important our original Rose Gold palette was to us, but when we launched it, we really had to invest everything into the palette and couldn’t invest in things like packaging and innovation! That year 2016, I actually couldn’t afford to pay myself a salary, because this palette was such a huge project for us! Fast forward to 2018 and we wanted to reintroduce our Rose Gold palette, with completely new and never seen before formulas, listening to everything you guys wanted! From SUPER intense mattes & incredibly pigmented foils, we are sooo excited to reveal to you our Rose Gold Remastered Palette.”- Huda shared on Instagram.

The influencer paid a lot of attention to the packaging. This second edition features a stunning case covered with flowers and Huda’s gorgeous face. It also includes a mirror, something the previous Rose Gold palette didn’t have. There are five new shades, two shimmery and three mattes. Pink Diamond and Bubbly are the two metallic shimmery ones. The first, as the name suggests, features a pretty light pink hue, while the second one is a fun champagne tone. Risque is a rich plum shade, while Doll Face carries a strong magenta tone. Demure is the perfect nude color with coral undertones. Huda also worked on the formulas. Some of the customers previously complained that the foil shadows were hard to apply, so they had to use only fingers.

Huda launched the Desert Dusk palette in the meantime, but ladies still felt the need of their favorite Rose Gold eyeshadows. It will be available on May 22, so you still have one week to save up. With all of the advancements, this palette might become your new go-to makeup product.