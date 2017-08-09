Huda Beauty’s New Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette

One of the greatest beauty influencers Huda Kattan announced that Huda Beauty is coming out with another amazing eyeshadow palette. The first teaser for the palette was in March and since then her 21 million followers on Instagram had been patiently waiting for more details. The new Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow palette is a follow up to the beloved Rose Gold Palette that was hardly ever in stock for a long time.

The beauty mogul started giving sneak peeks of the palette on her Instagram profile and fans of the brand already went crazy over the new product. Considering the success of Huda’s previous palette their reaction wasn’t surprising at all. Huda Beauty Rose Gold palette had one of the most amazing foiled eyeshadows and the new Desert Dusk palette will include more of them in new mesmerizing shades. The 18-shade palette will take you on an exciting Arabian journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Dubai. The palette includes warm shades that resemble the sky at sunset as well as more neutral shades of the sand. Desert Dusk Palette includes 8 creamy matte eyeshadows that guarantee a smooth application. There are six pressed pearls which are shimmery eyeshadows in rose, bronze and plum shades. Next, there are three duo-chrome toppers with insane pigmentation that offer a vibrant duo-chrome finish. Lastly, there is one pure glitter shade that’s a mix of golden, bronze and magenta glitters. Among the shades in the Desert Dusk palette is the gorgeous shade Angelic from the Rose Gold palette.

Here she is 💗💗💗 revealed at the SDCAs first!!#HudaBeautyDesertDusk #HudaBeautySeptember18 A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

The textured eyeshadows are made to compliment the matte eyeshadows. You could opt for a neutral look or layer some of the textured eyeshadows all over your lids for a more glamorous look. Huda Kattan’s intention was to bring the most beautiful shades of the Middle East into a highly pigmented palette. In other words, Huda Beauty made another eyeshadow palette that will most certainly sell out immediately. According to the beauty mogul, she spent a lot of time in Italy to ensure that every shade is exquisite. They perfected the formula of the eyeshadows to ensure seamless application and wear. The Desert Dusk palette will also come with a mirror for makeup addicts who travel a lot.

The Desert Dusk palette will be available on September 18 on shophudabeauty.com and sephora.com. Keep in mind that the Rose Gold Palette sold out multiple times and save the date if you want to put your hands on the Desert Dusk palette.