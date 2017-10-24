Perfumes & Makeup

Huda Beauty’s Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes

By Updated on

The beauty mogul Huda Kattan is restless. She does her best to keep her over 22 million Instagram audience excited all the time. Huda’s launches are one of the most anticipated makeup drops in the industry. Her latest new products aren’t an exclusion. Huda prepared a winter collection so you can transform yourself into an Icy Goddess. Just when we thought that fall has the best makeup options, Huda Kattan announced the drop of the Winter Solstice collection and proved that we are wrong.

Huda Beauty Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes Huda Kattan
Photo By @hudabeauty/Instagram

The Winter Solstice Collection consists of a highlighter palette and set of four icy lip strobes. There are four highlighter shades with a stunning duochrome finish to elevate your winter glow game. According to Huda the secret of the frosty glow these highlighters give are the white pearls infused in the formula. The shades carry winter-inspired names to keep up with the icy theme of the collection. There is Frosted Kiss which is an icy baby pink shade; Arctic Glow, an opalescent shade with blue and lavender pearls; Northern Lights which is holographic highlighter with tones of gold and bronze and Winter Rose, a silverfish rosy-pink shade with metallic effect. According to the pictures with swatches, these highlighters are not for the shy ones. Like every other Huda Beauty product, these highlighters are very pigmented and look great on many different skin tones.

Huda Beauty Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes Winter Solstice Collection Highlighter Palette and Lip Glosses
Photo By @hudabeauty/Instagram

The lip glosses in the collection will also elevate your Ice Queen makeup game. The best thing is that these lip glosses come in complimentary shades so you can match them with the highlighter shades. There is Charmed, a gloss with coral tone; Bewitched, an opalescent shade with blue and purple undertones; Starcrossed which is duochrome lip gloss in gold and bronze tones; and Hypnotic, an insanely gorgeous combo of cool pink and silver undertones with metallic effect. The Winter Solstice Collection will drop on October 27 online and in stores across the globe.

Huda Beauty Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes Winter Solstice Collection Highlighter Palette
Photo Credit: Huda Beauty

The Instagram star will also launch 4 mini eyeshadow palettes. The Mini Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes will consist of 9 shades in different finishes. The color options are Smokey Obsessions, Electric Obsessions, Mauve Obsessions and Warm Browns Obsessions. The mini eyeshadow palettes will cost $27 each and will be available at Huda Beauty’s website, cultbeauty.com, and Sephora.com. The release date is a few days after the Winter Solstice Collection drop, on November 1.

Huda Beauty Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes Mini Obsession Eyeshadow Palettes
Photo By @hudabeauty/Instagram
Huda Beauty Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes Mini Obsession Eyeshadow Palettes
Photo Credit: Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes Mini Obsession Eyeshadow Palettes
Photo Credit: Huda Beauty

Recent Posts

7 of Aaliyah’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

7 of Aaliyah’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks

In spite of her tragic early death, Aaliyah left a mark in the fashion and beauty industry. The singer lost her life when she was only 22 years old, in a terrible plane crash near...

Dare To Try The Pink Eyeshadow Trend

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Dare To Try The Pink Eyeshadow Trend

Pink eyeshadow is one of the latest makeup trends that you have to try. You don’t have to be a celebrity to play with fun colors and shades. There are many different ways that you...

The British Fashion Council Announced The Nominees for 2017

Fashion

The British Fashion Council Announced The Nominees for 2017

The Fashion Awards announced the official nominees for 2017. Thirty-five designers are in the race of winning one of the prestigious categories. This year the Fashion Awards will happen on December 4. The astonishing Royal...

Huda Beauty’s Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes

Perfumes & Makeup

Huda Beauty’s Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes

The beauty mogul Huda Kattan is restless. She does her best to keep her over 22 million Instagram audience excited all the time. Huda’s launches are one of the most anticipated makeup drops in the...

Dare To Dye: Insanely Gorgeous Bold Hair Colors

Gallery Hairstyles

Dare To Dye: Insanely Gorgeous Bold Hair Colors

You have probably seen those gorgeous bold hair colors all over your Instagram feed. More and more people are daring to dye their hair in some vibrant colors. Even celebrities can’t resist these bold hair...