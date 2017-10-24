Huda Beauty’s Winter Solstice Collection & Mini Palettes

The beauty mogul Huda Kattan is restless. She does her best to keep her over 22 million Instagram audience excited all the time. Huda’s launches are one of the most anticipated makeup drops in the industry. Her latest new products aren’t an exclusion. Huda prepared a winter collection so you can transform yourself into an Icy Goddess. Just when we thought that fall has the best makeup options, Huda Kattan announced the drop of the Winter Solstice collection and proved that we are wrong.

The Winter Solstice Collection consists of a highlighter palette and set of four icy lip strobes. There are four highlighter shades with a stunning duochrome finish to elevate your winter glow game. According to Huda the secret of the frosty glow these highlighters give are the white pearls infused in the formula. The shades carry winter-inspired names to keep up with the icy theme of the collection. There is Frosted Kiss which is an icy baby pink shade; Arctic Glow, an opalescent shade with blue and lavender pearls; Northern Lights which is holographic highlighter with tones of gold and bronze and Winter Rose, a silverfish rosy-pink shade with metallic effect. According to the pictures with swatches, these highlighters are not for the shy ones. Like every other Huda Beauty product, these highlighters are very pigmented and look great on many different skin tones.

The lip glosses in the collection will also elevate your Ice Queen makeup game. The best thing is that these lip glosses come in complimentary shades so you can match them with the highlighter shades. There is Charmed, a gloss with coral tone; Bewitched, an opalescent shade with blue and purple undertones; Starcrossed which is duochrome lip gloss in gold and bronze tones; and Hypnotic, an insanely gorgeous combo of cool pink and silver undertones with metallic effect. The Winter Solstice Collection will drop on October 27 online and in stores across the globe.

The Instagram star will also launch 4 mini eyeshadow palettes. The Mini Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes will consist of 9 shades in different finishes. The color options are Smokey Obsessions, Electric Obsessions, Mauve Obsessions and Warm Browns Obsessions. The mini eyeshadow palettes will cost $27 each and will be available at Huda Beauty’s website, cultbeauty.com, and Sephora.com. The release date is a few days after the Winter Solstice Collection drop, on November 1.