Instagram Star Jazmina is The New CoverGirl Ambassador

The very popular Instagram makeup artist Jazmina Daniel is the new face of CoverGirl. The young Jazmina is followed by more than 1.2 million people and is known for her mesmerizing lip art. To celebrate National Lipstick Day on July 29, the cosmetic company decided to reveal the good news. From now on, Jazmina is going to be creating her wondrous looks with CoverGirl products, and also be a part of their campaigns. The young makeup artist will be helping the company in developing new and exciting makeup goodies.

Jazmina is an extremely talented makeup artist that goes by @missjazminad on Instagram. She constantly shares pictures and videos from her work. Her biggest specialty is creating amazing lip art, but she also does whole face beauty looks. Among her most breath-taking designs are the ones inspired by Rihanna and her look in the “Wild Thoughts” video, Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement, Harry Potter, Cinderella, and Finding Nemo themed lips, rainbow glitter lips, and much more.

Daniel is a real chameleon when it comes to changing looks. In every single post that she shares, she has a different hair color, hairstyle, makeup, and she looks gorgeous in all of her transformations. These are all reason enough for CoverGirl to tap her as their ambassador.

CoverGirl has already teamed up with many other successful young influencers. Their past collaborations include working with Katy Perry, Zendaya, the cast of the show “Empire.” Just recently they signed their first male star, the young Instagram sensation James Charles. CoverGirl is one of the most popular cosmetic brands that young people turn to. Take a look at some of the best work by the talented Daniel, to celebrate this huge collab and National Lipstick Day.