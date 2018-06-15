Isabel Marant to Team Up with L’Oréal Paris On Makeup Collection

The beauty world is obsessed with celebrity collaborations. We’re all psyched to get our hands on limited-edition collections that are both affordable and come from a luxury brand. The latest one in a row is between the cult label L’Oréal Paris and Isabel Marant. This is definitely a match we didn’t expect, but it’s such a pleasant surprise. Considering that the two brands are French, get ready to perfect that unique Parisian girl glow with the help of Isabel Marant and L’Oréal Paris.

Isabel Marant and L’Oréal Paris will drop a number of products that cover face, lips, eyes, and cheeks. This means we can expect a full collaboration that goes way beyond the one with Balmain. The designer’s initial idea was to create color cosmetics that will give a natural, effortlessly beautiful look, which is the epitome of the perfect Parisian girl. She promises that there will be all the essential products that a lady needs, which can be used in more than one way.

“But also the idea was rather to have a few necessary products that one always has in her bag and can be used in a very nomadic way. I think that corresponds more to the way of life of the Isabel Marant girl. She is rather natural in the day but doesn’t have the time to go back home before going out [in the evening] and to redo her entire beauty look. So the idea was to have the three or four products that in a flash help sublimate a face with very simple and spontaneous gestures.”- Marant said with excitement.

This is actually the second time that L’Oréal Paris has collaborated with a fashion house in creating a makeup line. Last year, the iconic label teamed up with another French luxury brand in releasing a collection of lipsticks. Balmain and Olivier Rousteing created their own line of custom lipsticks that sold out extremely fast. Isabel’s designs, on the other hand, are adored by numerous celebrities. According to Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, the global president of L’Oréal Paris, she is one of the most popular French designers who exactly knows what ladies want.

Fashion brands are making a habit of teaming up with major makeup labels and releasing full collections. Just recently Erdem collaborated with NARS, Christian Siriano worked with ELF, while Proenza Schouler is set to release makeup line with Lancome. The Isabel Marant x L’Oréal Paris collection is already in the making, but we still don’t have an exact release date. According to the two brands, it will be out sometime in September.

Photo Credit: Isabel Marant x L’Oréal Paris