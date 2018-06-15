Perfumes & Makeup

Isabel Marant to Team Up with L’Oréal Paris On Makeup Collection

By Updated on

The beauty world is obsessed with celebrity collaborations. We’re all psyched to get our hands on limited-edition collections that are both affordable and come from a luxury brand. The latest one in a row is between the cult label L’Oréal Paris and Isabel Marant. This is definitely a match we didn’t expect, but it’s such a pleasant surprise. Considering that the two brands are French, get ready to perfect that unique Parisian girl glow with the help of Isabel Marant and L’Oréal Paris.

Isabel Marant to Team with L’Oréal Paris On Makeup Collection (1)

Isabel Marant and L’Oréal Paris will drop a number of products that cover face, lips, eyes, and cheeks. This means we can expect a full collaboration that goes way beyond the one with Balmain. The designer’s initial idea was to create color cosmetics that will give a natural, effortlessly beautiful look, which is the epitome of the perfect Parisian girl. She promises that there will be all the essential products that a lady needs, which can be used in more than one way.

“But also the idea was rather to have a few necessary products that one always has in her bag and can be used in a very nomadic way. I think that corresponds more to the way of life of the Isabel Marant girl. She is rather natural in the day but doesn’t have the time to go back home before going out [in the evening] and to redo her entire beauty look. So the idea was to have the three or four products that in a flash help sublimate a face with very simple and spontaneous gestures.”- Marant said with excitement.

Isabel Marant to Team with L’Oréal Paris On Makeup Collection (1)

This is actually the second time that L’Oréal Paris has collaborated with a fashion house in creating a makeup line. Last year, the iconic label teamed up with another French luxury brand in releasing a collection of lipsticks. Balmain and Olivier Rousteing created their own line of custom lipsticks that sold out extremely fast. Isabel’s designs, on the other hand, are adored by numerous celebrities. According to Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, the global president of L’Oréal Paris, she is one of the most popular French designers who exactly knows what ladies want.

Fashion brands are making a habit of teaming up with major makeup labels and releasing full collections. Just recently Erdem collaborated with NARS, Christian Siriano worked with ELF, while Proenza Schouler is set to release makeup line with Lancome. The Isabel Marant x L’Oréal Paris collection is already in the making, but we still don’t have an exact release date. According to the two brands, it will be out sometime in September.

Photo Credit: Isabel Marant x L’Oréal Paris

Recent Posts

OOTW Summer Skirts And Tie Front Tops

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

OOTW Summer Skirts And Tie Front Tops

I never saw myself as the camel colored button down blouse and linen skirt kinda girl, but every now and again you have to step outside your comfort zone. I tried on this outfit and...

4th Of July Nail Inspo to Celebrate Independence Day with Style

Nails

4th Of July Nail Inspo to Celebrate Independence Day with Style

Independence Day is almost here. So, it's time to get ready and celebrate this major holiday the proper way. There's nothing that excites us more than a chic, themed manicure. Check out the cool nail...

Stella McCartney to Sell Replicas of Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

Celebrities Fashion

Stella McCartney to Sell Replicas of Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19 wearing two bespoke bridal gowns. For the main celebration, The Duchess of Sussex donned a custom Givenchy off-the-shoulder dress, while for the reception she...

Isabel Marant to Team Up with L’Oréal Paris On Makeup Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Isabel Marant to Team Up with L’Oréal Paris On Makeup Collection

The beauty world is obsessed with celebrity collaborations. We’re all psyched to get our hands on limited-edition collections that are both affordable and come from a luxury brand. The latest one in a row is...

Sexy Celebrity Edition: Sheer, Shimmery & Revealing

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Sexy Celebrity Edition: Sheer, Shimmery & Revealing

This season, celebrities are obsessed with glittery naked looks. Whether it's a revealing two-piece set or a barely-there dress, our favorite stars are making a strong case for showing some more skin. These outfits are...