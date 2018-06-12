Perfumes & Makeup

Jaclyn Hill & Morphe to Release More Eyeshadow Palettes

By Updated on

One of the buzziest names in the beauty influencer world, Jaclyn Hill once again has joined forces with the Insta-favorite makeup brand Morphe Brushes. Jaclyn’s previous collaboration was a massive success – the eyeshadow palette she made for Morphe is still a best seller. The original Jaclyn Hill palette which launched last year consists of 35 absolutely non-boring eyeshadows in matte, shimmery, satin, foil and glittery finish. The color range is diverse and includes both warm and cool tones making this product the ultimate eyeshadow palette for all kinds of looks.

Photo By @jaclynhill/Instagram

The beauty influencer is now back with the Vault collection. Jaclyn Hill worked on 4 new eyeshadow palettes with Morphe. It all starts years back when the beauty guru was working on The Jaclyn Hill Palette. This palette took 2 years to make. The formula of the eyeshadows is different than Morphe’s standard eyeshadows. This is a unique formula that Jaclyn developed and perfected. The new eyeshadow palettes that are about to drop will have the same formula as her original palette created in collaboration with Morphe.

Photo By @morphebrishes/Instagram

For the previous collaboration, she came up with more than 100 eyeshadows but had to narrow it down to 35. The beauty star is now releasing almost all of the eyeshadows that didn’t make it in her previous eyeshadow palette. She loved all of the shades that she created in the production process and together with the founder of Morphe, Linda was looking for ways to release them.

Jaclyn and the team at Morphe put together these shades in a total of 4 10-pan eyeshadow palettes. There is a warm-toned palette dubbed “Ring Me Alarm” that consists of both mattes and shimmers that go from rich browns to reds and rose tones. The “Armed and Gorgeous” eyeshadow palette has yellows, oranges, and greens, perfect for creating standout looks. Moreover, “Bling Boss” offers a range of warm and cool-toned purples and plums as well as brighter shimmery eyeshadows. Last but not least, “Dark Magic” is the perfect eyeshadow palette for creating seductive smokey eye makeup looks. This is probably a more evening palette with a color range that includes deep blue, green and brown shades.

Jaclyn Hill & Morphe to Release More Eyeshadow Palettes swatches
Photo Credit: Jaclyn Hill YouTube channel/ edit: @hotfire.makeup/Instagram

Each of the eyeshadow palettes comes with a mirror which makes it perfect for on the go. Jaclyn paid a lot of attention on the packaging. Each palette features the name and the tones that it carries so you don’t have to go over all of them to find the one that you need. If you buy the entire collection, you’ll receive the 4 palettes in a stiff shiny cardboard case. You can get the full collection for $49 or buy the palettes separately for $15 each. The Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault collection will drop on June 26 on morphebrushes.com.

