Jason Wu to Debut Signature Fragrance at NYFW

NYFW is exciting – everyone wants to check out the new options in fashion, fragrance, footwear and jewelry. Jason Wu is going to be tossing his option in the ring for a revolution in fragrance – he will be debuting his very first signature Jason Wu fragrance this year at New York Fashion Week.

Jason Wu is an incredible designer and has ties to a strong brand with well-known and loved male and female scents because he is the art director for Hugo Boss. His first foray into the fragrance market will be a woman’s fragrance that will be showcased at Jason Wu’s upcoming show at NYFW on February 10th. The new fragrance is actually a part of the new licensing pact with Parlux Ltd.

Don Loftus, who is the President of Parlux Ltd. and apparently a fan of Jason Wu (just like the rest of us), he has gone on to tell WWD that “it is such a pleasure working with Jason and his talented team on the development of his signature scent. This is just the beginning of what we are sure will be a fruitful and exciting venture.”

They have even opened up and said that there is a possibility for expansions into color cosmetics and luxury products in the undefined future. The single women’s fragrance is the first offering of its kind by Jason Wu, but based on his level of excitement, perhaps there will be more! The incredible fashion designer will be celebrating a full decade in fashion and has been putting out comments on his level of excitement with his new signature fragrance for women.

According to a comment put out by WWD, Jason Wu has reportedly said: “This has been an incredible personal experience and I am thrilled to be able to showcase my aesthetic as a signature fragrance.”

Scent profiles are not new to the stellar designer – Jason Wu has actually worked with Nest Candles Laura Slatkin to create a refreshingly scented candle called Orchid Rain. The process has clearly taught him about choosing the right notes and creating an atmosphere with a scent, though candles do work differently.

Back when the collaboration took place, Jason was very clear that a lit candle sets atmosphere and tones right away, but scents really help with a mindset and comfort level. The scent industry is a huge portion of the fashion industry and a giant industry on its own.

I personally am excited and there are so many comments out and about expressing a matching or exceeding level of excitement to get a whiff of Jason Wu’s debut fragrance. Future offerings by Jason Wu are likely to be matched with just as much enthusiasm as this initial women’s fragrance he is offering. Let’s all take a deep breath of what the future holds.

Photo courtesy of @jasonwu