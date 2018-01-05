Perfumes & Makeup

Jeremy Scott x MAC Collaboration

Jeremy Scott is one of the most creative designers in the world with highly recognizable aesthetics. Now the designer transferred his unique design aesthetics into a makeup collaboration with MAC Cosmetics. Just like most of us lately, it seems that Scott is obsessed with throw-back vibes from the 90s. The whole theme of the collection very much reminds of those times.

Let’s start with the inspiration for the makeup line. Even from the first look, you will see that the designer was driven by music while creating both the packaging and the products. Music is one of the ways he expresses his vivid imaginations. And this time it helped him release a line full of “manic color for eyes, lips, and cheeks”. The Jeremy Scott x MAC collaboration features three palettes, packed in super-fun containers.

“I love how music can take a room and alter it. It makes me feel really cozy. It’s just kind of my house’s calling card. You could have a white T-shirt and jeans on but do this full face of makeup and it’s a totally different effect than a stripped-down look. I think it’s fascinating. I was just thinking about how many different skin tones there are and how many different types of people there are who love what I do and have such a range of beauty. I really wanted to be able to capture as many people’s personalities [as possible] at the same time.”- Scott told Vogue.

The eye palette, dubbed “LoFi”, includes a range of 29 eyeshadows. Jeremy made sure to involve vibrant hues such as green, purple, white, blue and magenta. The palette also includes shades like brown, gray, and nude which you can use for everyday makeup. It is packed in a fun boombox that follows the theme of the collection.

“Future Emotion” is the tape cassette-shaped lip palette made of 9 bold lipstick colors including orange, red, fuchsia, deep brown, burgundy, vibrant purple, matte nude, pink, and dusty brown.

And the third palette is the cheek “Acoustica” palette, featuring a satin powder blush in pink, a matte bronzing powder, and an iridescent highlighter. The cheek products are packed in a fun CD-shaped container.

The Moschino designer recently released a teddy bear-themed makeup collaboration with Sephora. That was just the start of many more creative outbursts from the king of the extravaganza. The Jeremy Scott x MAC collection will debut on January 28. It will be available at select MAC locations as well as online on maccosmetics.com. The lip and cheek palettes will retail for $35 each, while the eyeshadow one will cost $75.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Scott x MAC

