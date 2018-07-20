Juvia’s Place Celebrates Ulta Partnership With Afrique Collection

Instagram’s favorite beauty brand, Juvia’s Place is officially coming to Ulta. So many makeup influencers are obsessed with their eyeshadow palettes, that we were simply waiting for the day when this partnership would occur. To celebrate the team up with one of the greatest retailers, Juvia’s Place is launching another Africa-inspired collection. Starting from July 22, you’ll be able to shop the Afrique line, which features an eyeshadow palette, a lipstick, and two blushes.



Juvia’s Place is the fastest-growing indie black-owned makeup brand. It was founded by Chichi Eburu, born in Nigeria. The beauty guru is praised by many makeup artists and influencers for releasing “the most pigmented eyeshadows” on the market. While doing so, Chichi is also honoring the African culture through the vibrant colors and unique packaging.

“Super Excited to Announce Juvia’s Place and @ultabeauty have teamed up. Juvia’s Place products will now be available in 500 Ulta stores in September and Ulta Online July 22nd. Loving Our new Eyeshadow Palette. Afrique Eyeshadow Palette. Afrique Collection Inspired by the motherland Africa. Authentic, colorful and vibrant. She’s a merchant, She’s a girl, She’s beautiful, She struggles but yet Loves to look beautiful. Most importantly She’s Happy!! Collection Consists of a vibrant Eyeshadow Palette, SeraFina Blush, Bella Blush, Afrik Matte Liquid Lipstick.”- the label shared on Instagram.

Just like all of the previous releases, the Afrique palette embodies bold shades to make your lids stand out. It features 12 singles, seven of them matte, five shimmery. The mattes include Bintou (fabulous burgundy), Côte d’Ivoire (fierce blue), Dakar (orange), Niger (gorgeous green), Cameroon (burnt orange), Aya (sunshine yellow), and Kisi (soft nude). When it comes to shimmers, the range includes Togo (fun silver), Angelique (bright taupe), Cotonou (blue with grey undertones), Kofi (statement gold), and Fifi (burgundy).

The SeraFina Blush is a very pretty peachy color, while Bella carries a more intense orange/red shade. If you also want to treat your pout with a highly-pigmented liquid lipstick, you definitely need the Afrik Matte Liquid Lipstick. It features a bold deep red shade, flattering for all skin tones.

The Afrique line is already available for pre-order on juviasplace.com. You definitely want to sing up, since it will probably sell out immediately once it’s launched. Both the partnership and the collection will debut on July 22 online at juviasplace.com and ulta.com. The collection will hit the Ulta stores later in September. This will be one of the most affordable high-quality eyeshadow palettes you’ll ever get your hands on. The Afrique palette is priced at $20, you can bundle it with the lipstick for $53, while the blushes will cost $8 each.

Photo Credit: Juvia’s Place