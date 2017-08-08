Kat Von D Launches Vegan & Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes & Crème Contour Palette

The famous tattoo artist and cosmetics mogul Kat Von D just announced some exciting news. She and her brand are launching vegan and cruelty-free makeup brushes. Kat shared the big news on her Instagram profile with a very touching message.

“So excited about launching an entire #crueltyfree and #vegan line of makeup brushes for @katvondbeauty! [coming soon!] I’ve teamed up with my #KvDArtistryCollective artists to create the most effective brush formations, using the highest grade synthetic fibers that mimic the same product distribution you would get from animal-based bristles. We are living in amazing times right now where technology is making it so easy to make compassionate choices in the products we purchase, without having to exploit animals.”

Kat Von D is one of the few artists in the beauty industry that is constantly trying to change things for the better. Her products are completely vegan and cruelty-free. She has millions of admirers and customers that share the same love for the animals. For the brand’s new set of brushes, she uses high-quality synthetic fibers that provide almost the same effect as animal-based bristles. The company already has 7 other cruelty-free brushes, but according to her announcement, this collection is going to be big.

But this is not all from Kat Von D. Just today, she released her Shade+Light Crème Contour Palette. The Crème Contour palette is a cream version of the very popular Shade + Light Face Contour Palette. According to Kat Von D, this is a completely new formula that gives impressive results and is very long-lasting. It contains six different shades that are meant for contouring and highlighting. The formula is very creamy and blends easily. She also added that the product is not greasy at all. Judging from the huge success and the quality of the previous palette, everyone expects this one to be even better.

Kat’s brand is going to be completely vegan and cruelty-free, and starting from August 5 all of their products are going to be made according to those principles. She recently attended the 2017 Animal Rights National Conference which is one of the biggest events of this kind in the world.

The palette is already available online on katvondbeauty.com and Sephora.com. The product will be sold in Sephora’s stores starting from August 25.