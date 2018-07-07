Perfumes & Makeup

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products

By Updated on

Kat Von D is one busy lady. In 2018, the beauty mogul got married, released an anniversary collection, announced her pregnancy, and dropped a number of iconic products. We’re only halfway through the year, and she is already hinting new releases. The gorgeous Von D had all of her fans and admirers going crazy when she shared a video of two new palettes. It’s all a part of the Fetish holiday line that you actually don’t have to wait for too long to snatch it from the shelves. These types of makeup collections usually drop sometime in August or early September, so all you need to do is start saving up.

Kat first announced a Fetish collection last year, together with several sketches of the packaging. She often shares drawings that are a part of the packaging of the products, so when fans saw the words Fetish, they knew something amazing is coming. We now know what secret makeup palettes are hiding behind the kinky fabulous cover. You will see two, one done in black and the other one in white color.

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products eyeshadow palette blush highlighter palette

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products eyeshadow palette blush highlighter palette

The Fetish blush/highlighter palette features a white packaging and is possibly red on the inside. On the back of the cover, the product includes the names of the shades. Von D hasn’t dropped any blushes for quite a while, which makes things even more exciting.

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products blush highlighter palette

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products blush highlighter palette

The second Fetish product is an eyeshadow palette, packed in black. You will be more than happy to hear that it will include a stunning number of 24 eyeshadows. The names are featured on the back side and are just as witty as always. They are all named in Kat’s signature style, such as Whip, Stiletto, Fixation, Submission, Sex, Safe Word and more.

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products eyeshadow palette

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products eyeshadow palette

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products eyeshadow palette

But that’s not all folks. KVD Beauty shared several other upcoming releases that will be here very soon. First things, first. If you are obsessed with Von D’s Trooper Tattoo Liner, you will be even more in love with this Dagger Liner that features a 30-degree angle edge.

“It’s our #tattooliner’s cute little sister and we can’t wait for you to meet her. The #daggerliner will make anyone into a kat-eye expert. Is it August yet??”- says the brand’s Instagram announcement.

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products eyeliner

For all the eyeliner lovers, the beauty guru is also releasing a colorful collection of InkWell Matte Liquid Liners. It will be available in six shades including white, black, red, turquoise, royal blue, and pink. Last, but not least, the Lash Liner is on its way. It will be available starting from July 20 at katvondbeauty.com, sephora.com and in Sephora stores.

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products eyeliner

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products lash liner

“Coming Soon! Starting September 20th, Kat’s much anticipated #inkwell matte liquid liners will launch in these SIX rich shades: #trooperblack #darkwave #whiteout #outlaw (of course) #dreamer and #vampira”- Kat Von D Beauty shared on Instagram.

So many new things to buy in such a short time!

Photo Credit: Kat Von D Beauty

Recent Posts

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products

Perfumes & Makeup

Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products

Kat Von D is one busy lady. In 2018, the beauty mogul got married, released an anniversary collection, announced her pregnancy, and dropped a number of iconic products. We’re only halfway through the year, and she...

Little Mix to Launch Makeup Brand LMX

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Little Mix to Launch Makeup Brand LMX

Another day, another celebrity makeup line on the way! One of the UK's most popular girl groups Little Mix is entering the world of beauty. After topping charts in their homeland and conquering the U.S...

Valentino Fall 2018 Couture at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Valentino Fall 2018 Couture at Haute Couture PFW

The last and final show of this year’s Haute Couture Fall 2018 season in Paris succeeded all of our expectations. The magnificent Pierpaolo Piccioli had the honors to close the season with a whimsical show...

Kardashian’s & Jenner’s Hottest Swimwear Moments

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Kardashian’s & Jenner’s Hottest Swimwear Moments

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are among the biggest trendsetters in the world of fashion. When they are not walking around in designer pieces, the stars are relaxing in sexy bathing suits and posing for the 'gram....

Zuhair Murad Fall 2018 Couture at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Zuhair Murad Fall 2018 Couture at Haute Couture PFW

It's always about opulence in Zuhair Murad's collections. The Lebanese designer presented his Fall 2018 Couture lineup filled with heavy embellishments, rich fabrics, and colors. You simply can't divide couture from Zuhair Mourad. Glam and...