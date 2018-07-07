Kat Von D Teases Fetish Palettes & Eyeliner Products

Kat Von D is one busy lady. In 2018, the beauty mogul got married, released an anniversary collection, announced her pregnancy, and dropped a number of iconic products. We’re only halfway through the year, and she is already hinting new releases. The gorgeous Von D had all of her fans and admirers going crazy when she shared a video of two new palettes. It’s all a part of the Fetish holiday line that you actually don’t have to wait for too long to snatch it from the shelves. These types of makeup collections usually drop sometime in August or early September, so all you need to do is start saving up.



Kat first announced a Fetish collection last year, together with several sketches of the packaging. She often shares drawings that are a part of the packaging of the products, so when fans saw the words Fetish, they knew something amazing is coming. We now know what secret makeup palettes are hiding behind the kinky fabulous cover. You will see two, one done in black and the other one in white color.

The Fetish blush/highlighter palette features a white packaging and is possibly red on the inside. On the back of the cover, the product includes the names of the shades. Von D hasn’t dropped any blushes for quite a while, which makes things even more exciting.

The second Fetish product is an eyeshadow palette, packed in black. You will be more than happy to hear that it will include a stunning number of 24 eyeshadows. The names are featured on the back side and are just as witty as always. They are all named in Kat’s signature style, such as Whip, Stiletto, Fixation, Submission, Sex, Safe Word and more.

But that’s not all folks. KVD Beauty shared several other upcoming releases that will be here very soon. First things, first. If you are obsessed with Von D’s Trooper Tattoo Liner, you will be even more in love with this Dagger Liner that features a 30-degree angle edge.

“It’s our #tattooliner’s cute little sister and we can’t wait for you to meet her. The #daggerliner will make anyone into a kat-eye expert. Is it August yet??”- says the brand’s Instagram announcement.

For all the eyeliner lovers, the beauty guru is also releasing a colorful collection of InkWell Matte Liquid Liners. It will be available in six shades including white, black, red, turquoise, royal blue, and pink. Last, but not least, the Lash Liner is on its way. It will be available starting from July 20 at katvondbeauty.com, sephora.com and in Sephora stores.

“Coming Soon! Starting September 20th, Kat’s much anticipated #inkwell matte liquid liners will launch in these SIX rich shades: #trooperblack #darkwave #whiteout #outlaw (of course) #dreamer and #vampira”- Kat Von D Beauty shared on Instagram.

So many new things to buy in such a short time!

Photo Credit: Kat Von D Beauty