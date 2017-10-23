Perfumes & Makeup

Kat Von D X Farm Sanctuary Collaboration And The “Divine” Palette

By

The queen of vegan makeup, Kat Von D, has more good news for us. A few months ago, the tattoo artist and beauty mogul teased four new shades of the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick. The best thing is that a part of the profits will be donated to charitable causes. Everyone who loves and follows Kat knows about her fight to introduce cruelty-free and vegan makeup products.

First Kat shared several pictures of the Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks and made us even more curious. Luckily today she shared the whole story behind the collaboration. Her brand teamed up with Farm Sanctuary on new shades with a goal to spread awareness against animal abuse. Farm Sanctuary is a charitable organization that rescues animals kept in inhumane conditions. The organization was founded in 1986 and is among the first organizations of this kind.

Every liquid lipstick is named after an animal on the farm. The boldest blue metallic hue is called “Bruno” and carries the name of a cow from the animal rescue center. “Hilda” is a beautiful brown shade that borrowed the name from a sheep. The third liquid lipstick is in peachy color, called “Julia”, after a pig. “Thumbelina” is the last, red hue called after a chicken.

All four lipsticks are vegan and cruelty-free. The packages will feature pictures of the animals. Kat’s work is a huge step forward in the beauty industry. Von D also claimed that 20 percent of the sales will be donated to the Farm Sanctuary. For now, she didn’t share any specific dates, so you’d better stay tuned for more updates.

Since Kat works with no rest we have more news from her brand. The makeup mogul also announced the release of a brand new palette. She will treat us with a new eyeshadow palette called “Divine” in February next year. The name comes from the ultra-popular international drag icon Divine, one of Kat’s biggest muses.

The palette features eight super-bold and exciting shades. There is a range that starts from light, white and champagne hues and finishes off with the darkest black. In between, there is the most amazing green eyeshadow. Kat loves to create daring products, so this was expected. It also seems that the palette will be released together with a lipstick in a dusty brown shade.

