Katy Perry x CoverGirl Lip Gloss Collection

Katy Perry is finally expanding her CoverGirl makeup collection. The famous singer is launching 12 new shades of lip glosses, dubbed Katy Kat Lip Glosses. Perry is known for her merry personality, bold makeup, and extravagant outfit choices. Her everyday life is filled with color, and she can pull off any look starting from fierce pink cat eye to blue mascara. For the latest CoverGirl addition, Katy decided to transform her love of vibrant colors into a line of lip glosses.



This 2018 we are witnessing a brand new trend when it comes to lip products. The last few years were marked by matte lipsticks in nude, red and brown shades. It seems that the matte craziness is about to leave the spotlight. Now you can forget about your favorite lip pencil and matte lip product, and switch them with statement lip glosses that shine brighter than the sun. Instead of the dull, lifeless colors, you have to start rocking vibrant shades such as blue, green, magenta and every other hue that catches the eye.

“With all my collections, I always try and push the boundaries, to try new things. This one has all the colors you want, but I’ve also got a really interesting blue and a white that looks great on all skin tones. That way you can experiment with color for only $10. Plus, the packaging is really cute — it has a cat head cap that makes it a great conversation starter.”- Katy told Refinery29.

The Katy Kat collection features a range of 12 shades, most of them very bold. When it comes to the formula, Perry made sure that the lip glosses are extremely shiny and moisturizing. Your lips will look bigger and more dramatic thanks to the vibrant tones of the lip glosses. They are very pigmented, so you get an amazing effect with only one swipe of the applicator.

Both the names and the packaging perfectly fit the cat-themed collection. Katy included several conventional shades such as peachy, brown and red. But the best part about the collaboration is the dramatic tones such as “Indigo Kat” (indigo color), “Cobalt Kitty” (aquamarine blue), “Kitty Karma” (bold magenta), “Tabby Tease” (fun coral), “Pounce” (lavender) and more.

CoverGirl is one of the most exciting drugstore makeup brands. Their products are super-affordable and accessible to everyone. The Katy Kat lip gloss collection is already available at Ulta’s website and in stores. Now you can copy Katy Perry’s fierce lip looks with glosses priced under $10.