Kim Kardashian Announced The Next KKW Beauty Product

The mega successful brand KKW Beauty will soon have its second product. Kim Kardashian West scored a major success with the launch of her crème contour and highlight kits. In just minutes she sold out the entire range of contour kits and made an unbelievable $14.4 million. There is no doubt that the brand’s second product will be a major hit as well. KKW Beauty’s next launch will be a follow up to the crème contour and highlight kit. Just yesterday Kim Kardashian West announced some exciting news on her Instagram account. The beauty mogul revealed that KKW Beauty’s next product will be powder contour and highlight kit. The queen of contour will finally satisfy everyone’s preference when it comes to sculpting the face. Some people prefer heavier cream contouring and highlighting while others prefer light powder only contouring and highlighting. With Kim Kardashian’s next big launch all sides will be satisfied.

The most famous Kardashian sister posted several stories on Instagram and pictures of the new powder contour and highlight kit. The packaging is in the same style as the previous crème contour and highlight kit. The kits will come in an adorable dusty pale pink colored box with the KKW Beauty logo printed on them. Kim didn’t open any of the palettes, but we could see 3 compacts in the box. Probably KKW Beauty will offer 3 variations of the powder contour and highlight kits for different skin tones. Besides the palettes, we could also spot double-sided blending brushes to go with each kit. When it comes to brushes, Kim also announced that she will offer a bigger size of the kabuki brush that came with the crème kits in her video with the beauty influencer known as Patrick Starrr. Apparently many people commented that they would prefer a bigger version of the kabuki brush and Kim wanted to satisfy her customer’s needs.

NEW @kkwbeauty POWDER CONTOUR & HIGHLIGHT KIT

Kim Kardashian didn’t reveal the launch date but she mentioned that the powder kits are coming soon. Fans of the brand are already very impatient and want to know more details about the new products. Hopefully, Kim will reveal more details and pictures soon to satisfy the curiosity of millions of beauty addicts around the world who can’t wait to put their hands on the KKW Beauty’s powder contour and highlight kits. Considering how quickly her crème ensemble sold out, we can expect that the powder line will be sold just as fast.