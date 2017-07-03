Perfumes & Makeup

Kim Kardashian Announced The Restock Date for KKW Beauty Contour and Highlight Kits

By Updated on

Members of KardashianJenner family break records with how fast they products sell out. The new drops sell out in a matter of hours and sometimes minutes. Just recently Kim Kardashian introduced her beauty line KKW Beauty and her first product the KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Kit. Just for the records, the kits that were priced at $48 each sold out in less than three hours. Some of the shades sold out in minutes. The medium shade, for example, sold out in record 12 minutes. With 300 000 kits in stock, Kim Kardashian made an unbelievable $14.4 million in less than 3 hours.

KKW Beauty Creme Contour and Highlighter Kits Kim Kardashian West Contouring
Photo Courtesy of KKW Beauty

Since the launch date 21 June, fans have been patiently waiting for Kim to announce the restock date. Finally, the reality star announced the restock date and if you want to put your hands on some of the contour and highlight kits you better set your alarm. She made the announcement with an Instagram video.

My @KKWBEAUTY Crème Contour and Highlight Kits will be back in stock July 6 at 12pm PST on KKWBEAUTY.COM!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Having in mind how quickly her first batch of kits sold out, it’s not going to be easy to put your hands on her contour and highlight crème kits.

Contouring and highlighting are a big deal nowadays and we completely understand if you can’t wait until the restock date. On the other hand, the $48 price tag might be too much comparing to other contour and highlighter products available on the market.

The good news is that we discovered something as good as the new KKW Beauty Contour and Highlight Kit for more than a half off the price. Tarte’s dual ended contour & highlighter stick has everything you need to pull off that sleek contour and enhance the high points of your face.

Tarte The Sculptor Dual Ended Contour and Highlighter Stick
Photo Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

The sculptor stick is infused with Amazon Clay that contains a high concentration of nutrients. The natural Amazonian clay nurtures all skin types and it’s one of the reasons why this product blends like a dream. The final result is smooth skin and even appearance. Additionally, if you have oily skin, the Amazonian clay will clean the surface oil and mattify your skin.

Tarte The Sculptor Dual Ended Contour and Highlighter Stick
Photo Courtesy of Pinterest.com

You can use Tarte’s Sculptor stick in the same way you would use Kim’s Crème Contour and Highlight Kit. Take a look at the short demo for more detailed instructions.

Recent Posts

Kim Kardashian Announced The Restock Date for KKW Beauty Contour and Highlight Kits

Perfumes & Makeup

Kim Kardashian Announced The Restock Date for KKW Beauty Contour and Highlight Kits

Members of Kardashian-Jenner family break records with how fast they products sell out. The new drops sell out in a matter of hours and sometimes minutes. Just recently Kim Kardashian introduced her beauty line KKW...

Women of All Sizes Look Astonishing in Ashley Graham’s Swimsuits

Celebrities Fashion

Women of All Sizes Look Astonishing in Ashley Graham’s Swimsuits

The fabulous Ashley Graham is not just a plus-size model. The 29-year-old beauty is also a body activist, a designer, and a successful business woman. She is a role model who has been setting new...

Gorgeous 4th of July Nail Design Ideas For Independence Day 2017

Nails

Gorgeous 4th of July Nail Design Ideas For Independence Day 2017

The 4th of July is a great time to get your nails done or play around at home with all-American designs. The white, red and blue nails are one of the most traditional ways to...

Miu Miu Resort 2018 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion

Miu Miu Resort 2018 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Miuccia Prada’s Resort 2018 Collection is all about catsuits, jumpsuits, and rompers. This time the innovative designer got inspired by mechanics, racing suits, and auto repair shops. She completely transformed the looks of the racecar...

Zuhair Murad Resort 2018 Collection

Fashion

Zuhair Murad Resort 2018 Collection

For his Resort 2018 Collection, Zuhair Murad focused more on the everyday wear. But that doesn’t mean that he didn’t implement his recognizable glow and glamor. Rich lace, embroideries, embellishments and colorful fabrics are always a...