Kim Kardashian Announced The Restock Date for KKW Beauty Contour and Highlight Kits

Members of Kardashian–Jenner family break records with how fast they products sell out. The new drops sell out in a matter of hours and sometimes minutes. Just recently Kim Kardashian introduced her beauty line KKW Beauty and her first product the KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Kit. Just for the records, the kits that were priced at $48 each sold out in less than three hours. Some of the shades sold out in minutes. The medium shade, for example, sold out in record 12 minutes. With 300 000 kits in stock, Kim Kardashian made an unbelievable $14.4 million in less than 3 hours.

Since the launch date 21 June, fans have been patiently waiting for Kim to announce the restock date. Finally, the reality star announced the restock date and if you want to put your hands on some of the contour and highlight kits you better set your alarm. She made the announcement with an Instagram video.

My @KKWBEAUTY Crème Contour and Highlight Kits will be back in stock July 6 at 12pm PST on KKWBEAUTY.COM! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Having in mind how quickly her first batch of kits sold out, it’s not going to be easy to put your hands on her contour and highlight crème kits.

Contouring and highlighting are a big deal nowadays and we completely understand if you can’t wait until the restock date. On the other hand, the $48 price tag might be too much comparing to other contour and highlighter products available on the market.

The good news is that we discovered something as good as the new KKW Beauty Contour and Highlight Kit for more than a half off the price. Tarte’s dual ended contour & highlighter stick has everything you need to pull off that sleek contour and enhance the high points of your face.

The sculptor stick is infused with Amazon Clay that contains a high concentration of nutrients. The natural Amazonian clay nurtures all skin types and it’s one of the reasons why this product blends like a dream. The final result is smooth skin and even appearance. Additionally, if you have oily skin, the Amazonian clay will clean the surface oil and mattify your skin.

You can use Tarte’s Sculptor stick in the same way you would use Kim’s Crème Contour and Highlight Kit. Take a look at the short demo for more detailed instructions.