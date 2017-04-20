Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Team Up On a Kylie Cosmetics Makeup Collection

After collaborating with sister Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner is now teaming up with bigger sister Kim Kardashian on a brand new Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection that is, of course, on everyone’s lips already. As soon as entrepreneur, Instagram and reality star Kylie Jenner announced her collaboration with Kim Kardashian, the Internet literally broke, with the official announcement breaking Twitter for almost more than a day now.

Ironically, even if Kylie’s upcoming Kim Kardashian x Kylie Cosmetics collection is all over the Internet, only few details have been revealed by icon and it-girl Kylie Jenner so far, as we all know she loves to tease us playing with vagueness. So far, the only few things that have been revealed are that the collaboration is going to be called “KKW x Kylie”, it will very likely include new lip products, and it is “coming soon”.

All of this information is based on the cryptically captivating video Kylie Jenner released on the official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, which features a Kim Kardashian and a Kylie Jenner being on point with one of the fanciest makeup looks ever created (is it me or is it hard to tell them apart, in the video?). From what we can see in the short video, the collection appears to be dipped into Kim Kardashian’s beloved nude colors but, since the collection is Kylie Jenner’s too, we won’t be that surprised if a super bold color comes out of the makeup boxes, too (just think about the overly popular orange hue from her Kyshadow Palette, or the bright green hair color she sported at Coachella’s first weekend!).

So, when is this newest KKW X Kylie collection going to be actually released? Although Kylie Jenner is known for being quite cryptic when it comes to new collections, we have learnt to know her schedules. While everybody was busy looking at the video, for example, Kylie Jenner, in fact, released the KKW x Kylie collection’s official debut date on both Snapchat and Instagram, and we now at least know that the line-up is launching on 4/25 at 3pm PST.

She is also currently revealing some of the collection’s items, which include four lip tints in pinky/nude shades, one of which is, of course, called “Kim” (all the swatches are available to be seen on her Snapchat account). As for the possible other items, we will check out Kylie’s social media account to get a better idea of what we should expect!

Since her items fly off the shelves in (literally) a matter of seconds, we recommend getting your wallet ready and compulsively checking out kyliecosmetics.com starting from midnight April 4/24, so that you can get your hands on your favorite items as soon as possible. Otherwise, get ready to pay a pretty penny on eBay, where all of Kylie Cosmetics’ previous collections have been sold for almost four times the price so far!

Photos courtesy of @kyliecosmetics